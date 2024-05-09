Leading Web3 infrastructure innovation: The Binary Holdings partners with Zeeve to launch Layer-2 chain

Zeeve has announced partnership with The Binary Holdings, serving as their chosen Rollup-as-a-Service provider for the new L2 rollup chain built with Optimism’s OP Stack.

The Binary Holdings, specialising in web3 infrastructure for the telecommunications sector in emerging markets, aims to facilitate seamless Web3 access for the next billion users. Their choice of the OP Stack is obvious because of its market readiness and developer-friendly features. Thanks to Optimism’s compatibility with Ethereum and all EVM-based tooling, any dApps can easily integrate with the OP Stack, benefiting from its scalability and reduced gas fees. By leveraging Optimism’s OP Stack, TBH is poised to deliver scalable, cost-effective, and efficient services vital for the growth of Web3 technologies in the telecommunications industry.

As an infrastructure partner, Zeeve is committed to equipping The Binary Holdings with a robust suite of tools and integrations for streamlined deployment, effortless management, and frictionless user onboarding for their OP StackChain.

This partnership highlights several advantages for The Binary Holdings’ layer 2 chain, including:

– Rapid and compliant setup for their L2 OP Chain, maintaining high standards of security.

– A dedicated RaaS dashboard, enabling efficient operations and monitoring.

– Essential tools such as customised explorer TraceHawk, user interfaces for bridges, and faucets for test networks, complemented by necessary third-party integrations to support TBH’s strategic goals.

– Enterprise security measures compliant with ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR standards.

– Dedicated monitoring systems with proactive alerting and logging

– Ongoing maintenance and updates to ensure the integrity and performance of the Layer2 infrastructure.

– 24/7 enterprise-grade support with a 99.9% uptime SLA

Sankalp Sharma, co-founder and VP of Engineering at Zeeve, said, “The Binary Holdings joins the growing number of ambitious projects building with Zeeve RaaS, and we’re excited to continue supporting their vision of pioneering new web3 solutions in the Telecom sector. Zeeve also would ensure while serving all the above that the newly deployed OP Stack Chain setup aligns with the vision for the Superchain ecosystem, working closely with the Optimism team.”

“Our partnership with Zeeve marks a pivotal moment in our mission to increase Web3 accessibility in telecom, ” said Manit Parikh, CEO at The Binary Holdings. “By integrating Optimistic Rollup technology, we’re primed to deliver scalable, cost-efficient services crucial for Web3 growth. With Zeeve’s robust tools and support, our L2 Chain deployment ensures seamless operations, compliance, and security, all while propelling $BNRY’s utility to new heights.”

With the custom features from Zeeve and the OP Stack, The Binary Holdings will utilise $BNRY as its native gas token, adding substantial utility to the token and promoting a vibrant native economy. This initiative aims to reduce the barriers telecommunications companies face when adopting and integrating Web3 functionalities. By providing infrastructure that supports high transaction throughput at reduced costs, TBH is enabling a smoother Web3 transition for telecommunications companies, fostering opportunities for innovation, increased user engagement, improved security, and decentralised services.