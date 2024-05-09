Which country Is best to study artificial intelligence and machine learning?

By Gaurav Batra , CEO & Founder , Infinite Group

Students today are intelligent and seek to arm themselves with the most recent and relevant knowledge. AI and machine learning experts are currently changing market statistics. With the way AI is revolutionising the world, it is undeniable to move away from its magnetic pull. Thousands of students are drawn to the artificial intelligence and machine learning courses.

Germany:

Germany has shown immense interest in educating students with artificial intelligence and machine learning courses. The country’s young talent, specifically those who aspire to study technology and engineering, is attracted to studying there. Despite the linguistic barrier, Germany is the top choice for international students to study artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Germany has certain top-performing universities that provide various work opportunities to their students. As far as the higher education system of the country is concerned, students are offered high-quality education in all subjects, especially science-related programmes.

Top Universities

Germany is home to some top universities whose main aim is to equip students with knowledge about machine learning and artificial intelligence.

– Technical University of Applied Sciences, Würzburg, Schweinfurt

– Cologne University of Applied Sciences

– University of Groningen

– German Sport University, Cologne

– Technical University of Berlin

Studying machine learning and artificial intelligence in Germany can cost you around 400 euros per semester.

The salary slab for artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists ranges from 48k euros to 85k euros. However, the average annual salary of a graduate in artificial intelligence and machine learning is €55,955.

United States Of America (USA):

The USA is actively displaying keen interest in competing in the industry of artificial intelligence for students. The demand for machine learning and artificial intelligence analysts is increasing substantially. According to reports, machine learning, or artificial intelligence, is the fastest-growing job sector in the USA.

The USA is becoming a global leader in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. As an international student, you will find an abundance of specialisation opportunities available in the field.

Top Universities:

The USA has several top-class universities where most of the admissions are made through recruiting agents. Thus, the USA is a country with a large B2B study abroad market.

Here are some top universities that hold strong reputations for providing high-quality education:

– Carnegie Mellon University

– Massachusetts Institute of Technology

– The University of Texas at Austin

– University of South California

– University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Depending on the university and programme, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) tuition fees in the United States can vary and range between 25,000 and 45,000 USD.

The annual median salary for a machine learning or artificial intelligence engineer is approximately $105,420.

Canada:

Canada is gaining popularity as a machine learning and artificial intelligence-based country. The country is showing keen interest in teaching students tactics to progress in the field of artificial intelligence. The young talent is determined to excel in the know-how of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Canada is on the verge of becoming a smart alternative to applying directly for artificial intelligence degrees. There are various reasons why Canada is the first choice of students, including high-quality education, a diverse range of specialisations in various fields, and much more.

Top Universities:

The research institutes and universities have invested a large amount of money in providing students with high-quality programmes. Below are listed a few top universities in Canada that provide courses through leveraging technology:

– Queen’s University at Kingston

– George Brown College

– University of Toronto

– University of Ottawa

Anyone who is interested in studying machine learning or artificial intelligence in Canada should know that tuition fees range from 20,000 CAD to 40,000 CAD.

The annual median salary offered to an artificial intelligence engineer is $85,000.

Japan:

It is no surprise that Japan is on the list of top countries extending opportunities for students to learn about artificial intelligence and machine learning. The Japanese government is pumping funds into enabling students to equip themselves with knowledge about machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Japan is working on ways to limit the hurdles in the learning of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The dream of making Japan an Asian giant at the forefront of technology development can come true only with huge investment in the sector.

Top Universities:

The list of top-notch universities offering a range of programmes in artificial intelligence and machine learning is endless. However, certain of the best universities are listed below:

– Tokyo Institute of Technology

– University of Tsukuba

– Nara Institute of Science and Technology

– Kyushu Institute of Technology

– Osaka Prefecture University

The average tuition fee for machine learning and artificial intelligence ranges between 700,000 and 1,500,000 JPY per year.

An artificial intelligence engineer has a high package, with an annual median salary of $6,404,246.

United Kingdom:

Anyone studying in the UK has access to a wide range of research opportunities in different specialisations. The universities in the United Kingdom have a strong reputation for producing professionals in the fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The country has a stable automotive, manufacturing, and finance industry for smooth operations. In recent times, the UK has become a large market for B2B study abroad. Multiple students enrol in the machine learning and artificial intelligence programme through recruiting agents.

Top Universities:

The strong focus of universities in the UK is on innovation, and it is home to some of the best universities. Here are some of the famous universities that offer education in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

– The University of Manchester

– University of Oxford

– University of St. Andrews

– Heriot-Watt University Edinburgh Campus

– University of Edinburgh

The UK offers a machine learning and artificial intelligence programme that is likely to fall in the range of 15,000 to 35,000 GBP (approximately 20,000 to 45,000 USD).

After the completion of the course, you can expect to receive an annual median salary of £50,000.

Conclusion:

Artificial intelligence and machine learning programmes have become popular choices among students. So, most of the universities out there are leveraging technology to serve their students with courses like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and much more. The selection of a country for an artificial intelligence or machine learning course might be daunting. However, we have tried to cover each aspect that contributes to the selection of a country.