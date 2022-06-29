Metascreen releases first-ever NFT ticket collection celebrating the Indian cinema

Metascreen – a curated NFT commerce platform for showcasing unique NFTs as movie tickets have introduced unique 26 NFTs collection as a Movie Tickets first-time ever in Metaverse space. The 26 unique NFTs come with a utility to access the content on the Metascreen platform while also depicting a unique design as a tribute to Indian cinema history.

Metascreen is a platform by SquirrelVerse- a Metaverse first company that has also announced the launch of the ‘Celebrating the Challenger’ series that aims to highlight the unique stories about movies for cinema Lovers. The unique 26 NFTs are a part of Celebrating the Challenger series that aims to celebrate the challengers in Indian cinema. The creators who challenged and changed the status quo and brought a new revolution in content creation during their time in the last 100+ years of Indian cinema history.

The unique 26 NFTs collection by Metascreen includes legendry movies like Raja Harishchandra (1913), Alam Ara (1931), Kisan Kanya (1937), Dhoop Chhaon (1935), Sangam (1964), Taal (1998), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006) and 1942: A Love Story (1994) etc. The collection opens can be bought from 27th June onwards as a tribute to the legendary music director R D Burman (Pancham da) on his birthday

SquirrelVerse recently launched ‘Mithila Makhaan’, a national award-winning Maithili Film that can be viewed on the Metascreen as the first Indian movie that can be watched using NFT as a movie ticket. Metascreen is a platform for users to buy NFTs and watch movies as well. Creators can showcase, own their work and earn through trading royalties on the Metascreen platform. Each creator will have complete ownership rights of their artwork where they can release movies, poetry, books, or any other artworks in digital form. Each NFT comes with a utility to access the content on the platform itself. Metascreen removes any third party or middle party in between the creator and the consumer changing the way content is created or consumed. SquirrelVerse aims to bring NFTs that come with real-life utility and purpose and also aims to help creators and brands on-board easily into Metaverse and make the web3 world easily accessible to all players.

Pradeep Singh, Founder & CEO of SquirrelVerse said that “We are overwhelmed with the response that Metascreen platform has received from cinema lovers and creators in the last couple of weeks that has only encouraged us to introduce ‘unique 26’ NFTs collection as a Movie Tickets to highlight these legendary movies and creators. Stories are going to play a pivotal role in how Experience, Engagement, and Commerce converge in the Metaverse. Being a Metaverse first company, we enable creators and brands to tell their stories using the power of NFT and block chain technology in their Metaverse journey. With our first ever NFT collection we are here to ‘celebrate the challengers’ in Indian cinema. As fellow cinema lovers, and being a huge Pancham fan myself, we are delighted to open our ticket sale on our beloved Pancham da’s birthday!

SquirrelVerse is building a large ecosystem and Metascreen is the first step in that direction. The goal is to on-board brands and creators into the Metaverse and enable and manage their Metaverse presence and commerce. The focus of Metacreen is to provide use cases for the real-world utility of NFTs and their future potential as the backbone of commerce in the Metaverse.