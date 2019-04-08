Microsoft Garage partners with IIIT Hyderabad to accelerate learning on quantum computing

Reinforcing its commitment to fostering innovation in the country and creating a real impact on communities, Microsoft Garage India has partnered with International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH) to run a series of lectures on quantum computing starting March 29, 2019.

These lectures are part of a course offered as a pool elective for BTech and MTech students. Microsoft will provide the scholars practical experience in quantum computing and quantum algorithms with access to the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit and Microsoft Q#.

Quantum computing is poised to alter the world’s economic, industrial, academic, and societal landscape. Quantum computers have the capacity to solve complex problems that would otherwise take billions of years for today’s computers to solve within weeks, days, and even minutes. This has massive implications for research in healthcare, energy, environmental systems, smart materials, and more. It also creates a need to start building a quantum-ready workforce well versed in quantum computing skills.

Leveraging Microsoft’s strength in quantum programming and algorithms, Microsoft experts will participate in lectures for three weeks on ‘Quantum Information and Computation’ – an integrated IIIT course which includes practical projects as part of the curriculum. Through Q# and the Microsoft Quantum Development Kit, students will have access to Microsoft’s GitHub resources and katas, samples and libraries.

Microsoft began its quantum program more than 15 years ago and, today, has a worldwide community of experimentalists, developers, theoreticians, and computer scientists working together to deliver our unique approach to quantum computing. “This collaboration with Microsoft Garage India and IIIT Hyderabad is part of our continued effort to the enrich the innovation journey of engineering students and make technology more accessible,” says Dr. Krysta Svore, General Manager of Quantum Software at Microsoft.

Also commenting on the partnership, Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIIT-Hyderabad adds, “Quantum computing is an emerging area of the future. We have a small but vibrant team of faculty and students who work on this area. Collaboration with Microsoft plays a critical role in taking IIIT’s research and expertise to a new level. Our students will receive hands-on experience for practical project work on solutions which can impact society. We are excited about the potential of quantum computing and the learning experience students will gain from thought leaders at Microsoft.”

Microsoft has a goal of empowering students to think innovatively to craft solutions for real-life challenges. Our academic initiatives provide skills and training to launch successful careers and provide students with unparalleled hands-on experience, guidance, and mentorship from industry veterans. Through programs like this Microsoft Garage India and IIITH one, students are encouraged to dream big, build creatively, and learn through practice, while gaining lifelong career skills as part of their journey.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com