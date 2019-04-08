NetSuite pep up investment in partner ecosystem to push Cloud ERP growth

To meet growing customer demand for cloud ERP systems that has seen strong growth for Oracle NetSuite in the last year, the company has launched a new partner initiative called SuiteLife.

The company claimed that its new partner engagement programme represents the largest investment it has ever made in partner ecosystem and encompasses a number of the NetSuite Partner Programs, which include more than 550 partners in 85 countries.

With SuiteLife, new partners will be able to start selling and delivering NetSuite to customers in only 90 days, while existing partners will benefit from innovative new offerings to expand their NetSuite practice and amplify their growth, said the American firm.

“The rate at which customers are moving ERP to the cloud is at an all-time high and our partner ecosystem plays a critical role in helping us meet this demand,” said Craig West, VP of Alliances and Channels, Oracle NetSuite.

“By making it easier than ever for partners to join, succeed and grow in the NetSuite ecosystem, we are putting the power of the NetSuite platform into the hands of more organizations across the world. With NetSuite, organizations gain the visibility and control needed to navigate complexities and accelerate growth while NetSuite partners capitalize on the generational transition to the cloud.”

SuiteLife encompasses a set of resources, certified training and tools that enable that will help NetSuite partners to develop expertise around specific business functions, product areas and industries, said the company. With SuiteLife, NetSuite partners can quickly and easily gain the knowledge and expertise required to help customers succeed, differentiate their practices and expand their business.

“The NetSuite team has always been a true partner and the work we have done together has helped ensure our customers are always getting the very best value,” said Steve Ems, Principal National Business Applications Leader, RSM US LLP. “With the launch of SuiteLife, NetSuite has raised the bar again by giving us even more help and support so we can always deliver an exceptional experience to our customers.”

The NetSuite Partner Program doubled 2018 as a result of significant expansion in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. The program includes global and regional systems integrators, finance and business advisory firms, and technology consulting providers, including Deloitte Digital, Capgemini, RSM and Eide Bailly.

Partners provide a combination of services to NetSuite customers, ranging from program management, integration and implementation support to regulatory compliance, tax and audit advice, and system selection guidance in areas such as ERP, HCM, CRM and omnichannel commerce. These services are delivered on the core NetSuite platform to meet increasing demand for integrated cloud applications that drive business agility and deliver exceptional time to value.

(The correspondent was in Las Vegas for Suite World 2019 at the invitation of NetSuite.)

