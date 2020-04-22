Microsoft partners helping Indian firms adopt remote working with ease

Read Article

During these tough COVID-19 pandemic times, companies are looking at innovative ways to perform their day-to-day business tasks with ease remotely and Microsoft partners are busy delivering remote work and business continuity solutions across industries and geographies, for educational institutions and governments, to SMBs and large enterprises.

According to Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India, while educational institutions are switching to remote learning and are moving their curriculum to Microsoft Teams, there are some innovative solutions for a transformative digital learning experience.

“Wheebox offers a digital assessment suite that enables academic institutions to assess skills using an AI-powered secure remote proctor platform,” Krishnan said in a blog post on Tuesday.

While these solutions are enabling business and learning continuity, there are some solutions that are helping battle the impact of the virus.

“Abhyutthaan’s Command Center solution for countering the spread of the virus provides end-to-end automation of all processes, including facility management, transport management, inventory management, GPS-based tracking and data analytics and dashboards among other things,” informed Krishnan.

ZingHR’s business continuity HRMS solution includes integration with Microsoft Teams and offers chatbots for remote workers, geo-fenced mobile attendance, multilingual mobile learning platforms, digital onboarding, performance appraisals, expense claims and zero-touch payroll.

“Smarten Spaces is offering free access to Jumpree WorkSafe, an app for employees to help implement social distancing measures, connect and chat securely, manage visitors with contactless entry and health declaration, track hygiene supplies, reach out to the emergency helpline and share information with employees,” elaborated Krishnan.

Employing a 24×7 service desk experience, CINDE, SummitAI’s conversational interface, allows employees to interact using natural language through webchat and Microsoft Teams, among other tools.

Managing contracts for maintaining business continuity, mitigating disrupted supply chains and identifying risk is crucial at this hour.

“Contract lifecycle management provider Icertis has moved all its operations to the cloud and is offering 24X7 free support for all end users at customer organizations,’ he added.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]