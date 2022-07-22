Express Computer

Miholearn announces rebranding, changes name to Miho

Miholearn, which has brought a revolution in the world of Technology-driven Learning, has unveiled a new brand identity. Henceforward, the company will be known as Miho. Along with the change in name, the company has also unveiled a brand new logo.

The rebrand comes at a time when the company purposefully shifting its position from being an industry disruptor to an industry enabler. Content creators have always been at the heart of Miho and with this new brand identity they are integrated even stronger in our DNA. Along with this, adopting the new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s focus on creating a world class platform.

Commenting on the rebranding, Hanuj Tilwani, Cofounder & CEO, Miho said, “The timing of our new corporate brand aligns with the transformation that is taking place across the world. The creator’s economy is growing at an exponential rate and we want to take a more active part in this ecosystem as an enabler. We have always supported them and with this rebranding reinforcing our commitment towards them. Our vision is to be the most trusted,  most innovative company in this industry and through this rebranding we have taken a step in the right direction”.

This changeover by Miho represents the company’s growth and experience-centric growth. Miho stands on three pillars- our heritage, technology and people and the new branding is deeply rooted in our portfolio and what we do today.

