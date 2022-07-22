SecureKloud Technologies unveils DataEdge, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered data analytics platform  

Express Computer

SecureKloud Technologies today launched DataEdge, a cloud-based data analytics and AI engineering platform that enables enterprises to power insight-driven decision-making capabilities. Coming from an undisputed leader in the cloud transformation solutions space, the DataEdge platform provides highly modular, scalable, and API-driven solutions to unlock data-powered insights. Configured to HITRUST standards, DataEdge is a zero-code platform, which can be easily deployed in hours with zero development time.

As a growing number of enterprises look toward harnessing the full potential of their data, they are looking for easy-to-use, highly flexible, and scalable infrastructure platforms to speed up their data-driven digital transformation journey. DataEdge platform’s advanced analytics capabilities allow the users to process even the most complex queries in minutes rather than days.

Empowering enterprises to embrace and evolve with cloud has always been SecureKloud’s mission of changing the world through digital transformation. DataEdge makes it possible for enterprises to make use of their massive amounts of data to drive their business forward through a cloud-based approach. Being platform agnostic, it works perfectly well for all cloud architectures irrespective of them being built on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, etc.

“With the exponential data generated across industries, there is a need for a scalable, secure, and compliant AI engineering and analytics platform to ensure data and agility are never compromised. With DataEdge, we are meeting the market demands and catalyzing by minimizing OPEX costs by 80% and driving a quicker go-to-market by 90%” said Anand Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at SecureKloud Technologies.

Key Features:

  • Fully automated one-click platform deployment
  • Advanced analytics solutions (AI/ML)
  • Pre-built pipelines for industry segments
  • Highly agile, secure, and compliant data infrastructure through data encryption, Edge, and Perimeter security controls, etc.
  • Leverage interpretability, scalability, optimized performance, and reliability guaranteed by AI Engineering enabled through DevOps & DataOps
  • Modern microservices architecture handles structured and unstructured data of any modality with ease

