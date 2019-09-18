Mobvoi Gearing Up for Pan-India Presence with Next-Gen TicWatch Smartwatches

Beijing-based Mobvoi, a provider of critically acclaimed consumer products in wearables, audio, automobile and home product categories, has made available its popular TicWatch smartwatches in India. The three premium models – the premium TicWatch Pro, the classic TicWatch C2 and the fitness-focused TicWatch E2 – currently available in the country are trendy and feature-packed to meet the needs of today’s smart and savvy Indian consumers. TicWatch smartwatch is currently available at Amazon. Mobvoi is also in talks with a few channel partners in India and plans to roll-out the watches across pan-India in the coming months.

Coming from the house of Mobvoi, a Google-backed company whose motto is pushing the boundaries of next-generation human-machine interaction with AI technology, TicWatch smartwatches are a perfect amalgamation of style, comfort and technology. The three models of the watch have been designed to suit the unique customer requirements in terms of fit, usability, design and battery life. AMOLED technology powers the display on the three watches. All models are powered by Wear OS by GoogleTM and works with phones running Android 6.0+ (excluding Go edition) or iOS Android 10.0+.

“Mobvoi’s TicWatches are known for being high on design and style quotient while being feature-rich. Three models available in India cater to different user groups, requirements and price points. Whether you want a watch with a premium look and feel or something lightweight and comfortable to strike a casual statement, you can find your match by choosing the right model. After getting an amazing response for our smartwatches, we are now all set to expand its reach across India through our channel partner network and expanding across e-commerce sites,” said Ryder Gottlieb, Global PR Manager, Mobvoi.

TicWatch Pro is seriously stylish and contemporary in design while at the same time being practical and technically impressive. A thickness of 12.6mm, gives the smartwatch a sophisticated, bold and masculine look.

Watch straps are made of genuine Italian leather on the outward side and skin and sweat friendly silicone layer on the inward side. TicWatch Pro comes loaded with features, such as a heart rate sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, built-in GPS, and NFC which supports Google PayTM. One impressive feature of the watch is the dual-layer display technology with two screens layered on top of each other, which gives it superior battery life and allows you to switch between AMOLED Smart Mode and FSTN Essential Mode that can elongate the battery life up to 30 days. A carbon fiber/stainless steel casing gives the watch a premium look and extra durability. TicWatch Pro is priced at Rs 22,999.

TicWatch C2 has a sleek and perfectly round stainless steel case that is smaller in size than other TicWatches, making it a perfect choice for those who want a classic style watch. Its feature list includes IP68 water and dust resistance, built-in GPS, and NFC which supports Google Pay. Its powerful configuration with Google PlayTM, Google’s app ecosystem, allows you to download your favorite apps right from your wrist. Available in Rose Gold, Onyx and Platinum colours, TicWatch C2 is priced at Rs 17,999.

TicWatch E2 has an all polycarbonate case and silicone straps, giving it a sporty appearance and makes it easy to wear all day long. As the smartwatch is lightweight and comfortable, it is a great choice for casual wear, sporting activities and extreme workout sessions. This model includes many features to support an active and tech-focused lifestyle, from built-in GPS, 24-hour heart rate monitoring and self-prompted tracking supported by Mobvoi’s in-house AI algorithms and even has a waterproof rating of 5ATM, making it swim-ready up to 50m underwater and offers you a comprehensive analysis of your swimming session. The E2 model also has the longest battery life in AMOLED mode, which can come in handy during outdoor activities and workout sessions. TicWatch E2 is priced at Rs 13,999.

