Meet our Key Speakers for Virtual Conference on ‘Bring your data, build your future with Generation 2 cloud’

25th September 2019 | 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm

By Express Computer
1. Shailender Kumar | Oracle India

Shailender Kumar | Oracle India

Speaker: Shailender Kumar, Vice President and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India
Session: Opening Address: Bring your data, build your future with Oracle
Time: 1:50 pm – 2:00 pm

2. Manoj Chugh | Mahindra & Mahindra

Manoj Chugh | Mahindra & Mahindra

Speaker: Manoj Chugh, Member – Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra
Session: The Boardroom view: The Realtime needs of a business & why data matters
Time: 2:00 pm – 2:20 pm

3. Sudershan Singh | Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Sudershan Singh | Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Speaker: Sudershan Singh, Director of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Session: Exploring Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud
Time: 2:20 pm – 2:40 pm

4. Shiv Kumar Bhasin | National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Shiv Kumar Bhasin | National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Speaker: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Session: Can AI or Blockchain exist without a robust data foundation
Time: 2:40 pm – 3:00 pm

5. Mohan Srinivasan | Oracle Singapore

Mohan Srinivasan | Oracle Singapore

Speaker: Mohan Srinivasan, Senior Director, Cloud Pursuit, APAC, Oracle Singapore
Session: Data is your differentiator: Learn how Autonomous can deliver competitive advantage
Time: 3:00 pm – 3:20 pm

6. Jagdish Ramaswamy | Aditya Birla Group

Jagdish Ramaswamy | Aditya Birla Group

Speaker: Jagdish Ramaswamy, President and Chief Digital Officer – Hindalco Industries, Aditya Birla Group
Session: Data – The new oil of today’s digital economy
Time: 3:20 pm – 3:40 pm

7. Panelist: Munish Mittal | HDFC Bank

Panelist: Munish Mittal | HDFC Bank

Speaker: Munish Mittal, CIO, HDFC Bank
Session: Panel Discussion on ‘Data Transformation Journey at HDFC Bank’
Time: 3:40 pm – 4:10 pm

8. Panelist: Mitesh Agarwal | Oracle India

Panelist: Mitesh Agarwal | Oracle India

Speaker: Mitesh Agarwal, VP – Key Accounts, Oracle India
Session: Panel Discussion on ‘Data Transformation Journey at HDFC Bank’
Time: 3:40 pm – 4:10 pm

9. Goutam Kurumella | Oracle

Goutam Kurumella | Oracle

Speaker: Goutam Kurumella, Director – Autonomous Cloud, Oracle
Session: Build a Bridge to your Data with Analytics
Time: 4:10 pm – 4:30 pm

10. Vikram Nagaraj | Oracle India

Vikram Nagaraj | Oracle India

Speaker: Vikram Nagaraj, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering Hub, JAPAC and EMEA, Oracle India
Session: Build a Bridge to your Data with Analytics
Time: 4:10 pm – 4:30 pm

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

