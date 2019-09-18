Meet our Key Speakers for Virtual Conference on ‘Bring your data, build your future with Generation 2 cloud’
25th September 2019 | 1:30 pm to 6:30 pm
1. Shailender Kumar | Oracle India
Speaker: Shailender Kumar, Vice President and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India
Session: Opening Address: Bring your data, build your future with Oracle
Time: 1:50 pm – 2:00 pm
2. Manoj Chugh | Mahindra & Mahindra
Speaker: Manoj Chugh, Member – Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra
Session: The Boardroom view: The Realtime needs of a business & why data matters
Time: 2:00 pm – 2:20 pm
3. Sudershan Singh | Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Speaker: Sudershan Singh, Director of Product Management, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Session: Exploring Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud
Time: 2:20 pm – 2:40 pm
4. Shiv Kumar Bhasin | National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Speaker: Shiv Kumar Bhasin, Chief Technology and Operations Officer, National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Session: Can AI or Blockchain exist without a robust data foundation
Time: 2:40 pm – 3:00 pm
5. Mohan Srinivasan | Oracle Singapore
Speaker: Mohan Srinivasan, Senior Director, Cloud Pursuit, APAC, Oracle Singapore
Session: Data is your differentiator: Learn how Autonomous can deliver competitive advantage
Time: 3:00 pm – 3:20 pm
6. Jagdish Ramaswamy | Aditya Birla Group
Speaker: Jagdish Ramaswamy, President and Chief Digital Officer – Hindalco Industries, Aditya Birla Group
Session: Data – The new oil of today’s digital economy
Time: 3:20 pm – 3:40 pm
7. Panelist: Munish Mittal | HDFC Bank
Speaker: Munish Mittal, CIO, HDFC Bank
Session: Panel Discussion on ‘Data Transformation Journey at HDFC Bank’
Time: 3:40 pm – 4:10 pm
8. Panelist: Mitesh Agarwal | Oracle India
Speaker: Mitesh Agarwal, VP – Key Accounts, Oracle India
Session: Panel Discussion on ‘Data Transformation Journey at HDFC Bank’
Time: 3:40 pm – 4:10 pm
9. Goutam Kurumella | Oracle
Speaker: Goutam Kurumella, Director – Autonomous Cloud, Oracle
Session: Build a Bridge to your Data with Analytics
Time: 4:10 pm – 4:30 pm
10. Vikram Nagaraj | Oracle India
Speaker: Vikram Nagaraj, Senior Manager, Solution Engineering Hub, JAPAC and EMEA, Oracle India
Session: Build a Bridge to your Data with Analytics
Time: 4:10 pm – 4:30 pm
