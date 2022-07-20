Express Computer

Moneyfy launches e-tax filing features in collaboration with Taxblock and TaxSpanner.com

By Express Computer
Tata Capital’s Moneyfy, the digital wealth management application has launched online tax filing features in collaboration with e-return intermediaries – Taxblock India Pvt. Ltd and Span Across IT Solutions Pvt Ltd (TaxSpanner.com). These new tax-payer friendly features will help Moneyfy users file returns seamlessly.

Tata Capital & Moneyfy is a digital wealth management application designed to provide an array of services such as investments, insurance, and loans conveniently. This offering additionally allows one to file GST, US Tax, TDS/TCS in a fast and secure manner. Moneyfy app users can also make use of their other features like Accounting, Taxation and Business Compliance.

E-tax filing with Moneyfy has the following benefits:
-Quick & convenient tax filing process
-Information shared is secured
-One-stop-shop for all financial planning needs

Saurav Basu, Head; Wealth Management, Tata Capital said, This offering has come at a very crucial period of tax-filing where we aim to make this process quick and convenient for users. This association will give our customers access to all their financial requirements making Moneyfy a one stop solution for digitally-savvy users. This collaboration would also help us cater to customers across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Moneyfy is a simple Do- it- Yourself App which provides customers with smart investment options making financial planning uncomplicated and truly enjoyable. This comprehensive platform gives easy access to the most frequently needed financial products in a hassle-free way.

