MongoDB launches Academia Program in India to upskill 500,000 students

MongoDB, Inc. announced the launch of the MongoDB for Academia program in India to train more than 500,000 students with the skills required to use MongoDB Atlas—the leading, multi-cloud developer data platform. The MongoDB for Academia program provides training for students, curriculum resources for educators, credits to use MongoDB technology at no cost, and certifications to help individuals enter careers in the tech industry. As part of the launch of MongoDB for Academia in India, MongoDB is partnering with ICT Academy, a not-for-profitn educational initiative of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of India that has a mission to train higher education teachers and students to help close the technology skills gap in India. The partnership will support MongoDB’s initiatives to upskill students and train more than 1,000 educators through collaboration with more than 800 educational institutions.

Many Indian organizations in the tech industry struggle to find developers with the skills needed to build modern applications and take advantage of new technologies like generative AI that are propelling a wave of innovation and disrupting industries. According to a report from the National Association of Software and Service Companies examining India’s tech industry talent gap, 65 percent of the 800,000 computer science, IT, and math graduates in India did not possess the necessary skills required to enter high-demand tech roles. This gap underscores the need for increased collaboration between industry and academia to provide the real-world training needed to upskill students and educators in India to meet the demands of the country’s large and growing tech industry.

The MongoDB for Academia program helps close this gap by giving educators and students the knowledge and skills needed to use MongoDB Atlas, which integrates all of the data services needed to build modern applications with a unified developer experience. MongoDB Atlas has enabled tens of thousands of organizations and millions of developers globally to accelerate application development by seamlessly handling transactional workloads, app-driven analytics, full-text search, AI-enhanced experiences, high-velocity and volume stream data processing, and more—all while reducing data infrastructure sprawl, cost, and complexity across organizations. MongoDB for Academia will offer educator and student participants in India the following benefits:

Access to hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of MongoDB Atlas credits and free MongoDB certification that validates developer skills to employers.

Free curriculum resources and training to help educators and students gain the skills they need to build, manage, and deploy modern, business-critical applications.

Access to the MongoDB PhD Fellowship program to support exceptional PhD candidates who want to make significant contributions to the future of computer science or related fields with an award of up to $50,000 and opportunities to conduct computer science research, connect with MongoDB engineers, and attend and present research at MongoDB events.

In partnership with ICT Academy, MongoDB will also conduct a series of joint activities including educator enablement sessions, academia summits, learnathons, technical bootcamps, and other educational programs.

The MongoDB for Academia program is one part of MongoDB’s strategy to help enable India’s growing developer population. For example, MongoDB University offers a free, on-demand series of courses that have helped hundreds of thousands of participants in India learn high-demand software development and data management skills. MongoDB also provides frequent online and virtual workshops, webinars, and live events in India to give developers the skills they need to build modern applications and enter high-demand jobs in the tech industry.

“India is bursting with great companies and great ideas. But when I talk to founders and organizational leaders, a few challenges come up again and again,” said Sachin Chawla, Area Vice President, India at MongoDB. “The biggest challenge is finding and retaining the right developer talent. The second is finding technology that will help leaders simplify and speed up their business. The launch of the MongoDB Academia program and partnership with ICT Academy will help solve these challenges and support the next generation of Indian developers and businesses as they capitalize on the massive opportunity in front of them.”

“As a former academic, and now as an executive, it is truly inspiring to witness the power of academia and the technology industry come together to nurture our developers,” said Hari Balachandran, CEO of ICT Academy. “MongoDB’s goal to reach 500,000 students is not just a number, it’s an ambitious testament to the boundless potential that blooms when industry and academia unite to shape the future of India’s digital landscape.”

MongoDB Developer Data Platform

MongoDB Atlas is the leading multi-cloud developer data platform that accelerates and simplifies building with data. MongoDB Atlas provides an integrated set of data and application services in a unified environment to enable developer teams to quickly build with the capabilities, performance, and scale modern applications require.