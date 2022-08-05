Monster.com collaborates with Salesforce to build a pipeline of domain experts

Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced a collaboration with Monster.com to create a ready pipeline of talent for the Salesforce ecosystem. The Program, ‘Evolve’, aims to equip and develop graduates and professionals to be deployed in the Salesforce ecosystem. This initiative aims to actively market to individuals, train them and then connect them to potential employers.

Over the next four years, Salesforce and its ecosystem of partners globally, are expected to create 9.3 million new jobs. In India, this is expected to enable the creation of 1.3 million jobs among Salesforce customers & partners. To help realize this, Salesforce is committed to equipping individuals with relevant tools and technical know-how, through training and reskilling, making them ready for a ‘digital first’ economy.

This new program will target individuals who are already accredited with a Salesforce Super badge, as well as interns and participants with zero to five years of experience. Chosen participants will be trained on Trailhead , Salesforce’s free online learning platform that helps people skill up jobs in the Salesforce ecosystem. Customized modules on Trailhead platform will be leveraged to help them acquire in-demand Salesforce knowledge and specific skills. Following this training, the program will help identify relevant ecosystem roles for Salesforce Administrator or Developers and connect the trained talent with potential third-party employers.

Comments on the news:

Sekhar Garisa, CEO – Monster.com India said “We have seen a noticeable shift post the pandemic, both in the talent gap in organizations and expectations of the candidates. Our partnership with Salesforce will enable us to expand our candidate base to create a pool of validated Salesforce talent to keep up with the current demand as well as bring in the best recruiters of this talent to offer the best opportunities for candidates. We are delighted to partner with Salesforce to bridge the talent gap in the industry and build the largest & most engaged salesforce community of candidates and recruiters.”

William Sim, Vice President, Trailhead Academy (APAC) at Salesforce, said, “Businesses like ours have a crucial role in addressing the skills and talent gap. Rethinking models of engagement is essential for the new post-pandemic world. As more companies build out digital HQs to support an increasingly remote workforce, India can deepen the pool by the upskilling home-grown talent to bridge the gap. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Monster.com in our mission to nurture future-ready individuals, bridge the skills gap, and open doors to new employment opportunities in the Salesforce ecosystem.”