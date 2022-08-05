Dunzo’s B2B Logistics arm debuts on ONDC

Dunzo’s B2B logistics arm, Dunzo for Business (D4B), one of India’s leading hyper-local logistics providers, has partnered with Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to provide last-mile delivery services to numerous local enterprises on the ONDC network. D4B is one of the first and key logistics partners on the network.

“We believe ONDC has the ability to revolutionize e-commerce for the country, and we are very excited to power last mile delivery in that journey for local businesses. Enabling access to hassle-free delivery for local merchants will open up opportunities to service a larger customer base unlocking the growth potential of these businesses. Starting our journey with key metros, we will scale our services to more cities and become the backbone for intra-city deliveries in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem”, says Dalvir Suri, Co-founder, Dunzo, and Head of Dunzo for Business (D4B).

D4B pioneered hyperlocal deliveries even before the term “hyperlocal” became popular. D4B has a strong fleet of over 75k delivery partners, connecting over 20k merchants to customers, and running millions of orders every month. Having built expertise over multiple years of experience, the partnership with ONDC will add strength to local businesses to accelerate their growth and order volumes through the network.

Adds T Koshy, CEO, ONDC, “We are very happy to have a strong logistics provider like Dunzo for Business on the ONDC network. This partnership will accelerate our efforts to make last-mile logistics accessible to a wider audience of buyers and sellers across India.”

ONDC encourages MSMEs and local businesses to integrate with the world of eCommerce, providing them greater visibility to the formal sector and the ability to avail benefits schemes as well as credit programs more easily. Integrating logistics players like Dunzo for Business will be crucial for the delivery of orders placed on the network.

Dunzo for Business (D4B)

Dunzo for Business is the logistics services of Dunzo. They provide intracity package delivery services and their models include – Merchant to Customer and Business to Business. D4B’s other notable merchants include Fynd, Wellness Forever, DotPe, EatClub, Magicpin, and many more. GrowthFalcons is one of the first businesses D4B has serviced on ONDC. D4B aims to become the logistics layer of every city. With over 6 years of experience, and having a verb status “Just Dunzo it”, Dunzo’s expertise and strength of its fleet make it the preferred logistics partner.

ONDC

Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company is an initiative of the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce, Government of India build envisioned to create a facilitative model to revolutionize digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software, but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks thereby eliminating the dependency on a single platform.

Major ONDC objectives are as follows:

Democratisation and decentralization of eCommerce Inclusivity and access for sellers, especially small and medium enterprises as well as local businesses Increased choices and independence for consumers