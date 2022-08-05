Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  On the 75th Independence Day, NIXI is giving Digital freedom & Identity through,  “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital!” Campaign

On the 75th Independence Day, NIXI is giving Digital freedom & Identity through,  “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital!” Campaign

News
By Express Computer
0 33

On India’s 75th Independence Day, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) announces a nationwide campaign called “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital.” They are offering.IN and .भारत domains registration for INR 75 for one year. This campaign offer will be available from August 5th to August 20th, 2022. The objective of this initiative is to encourage the use of .IN domain and .भारत domain names and the spread of local language content on the Internet.

This initiative will also help in increasing the digitization across industries, including MSME, Startups, Technology, Education, and Healthcare sectors. The offer has been designed to enable the adoption of digital identity by every citizen at a most affordable rate, allowing them to have digital independence and in turn contributing to the digital economy of the country. Along with the domain, users can also avail of one customized FREE email id of their choice which helps them to extend their online presence.

About 3 million people within India and outside India are using .IN / .भारत domain for promotion of their business and personal digital identity, .IN is the fastest growing domain in the Asia Pacific. One can get more information by reaching www.registry.in

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Know how to enhance customer engagement with omnichannel experience
Register Now
close-image