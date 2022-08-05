On the 75th Independence Day, NIXI is giving Digital freedom & Identity through,  “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital!” Campaign

On India’s 75th Independence Day, the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) announces a nationwide campaign called “Har Ghar Digital, Har Jeevan Digital.” They are offering.IN and .भारत domains registration for INR 75 for one year. This campaign offer will be available from August 5th to August 20th, 2022. The objective of this initiative is to encourage the use of .IN domain and .भारत domain names and the spread of local language content on the Internet.

This initiative will also help in increasing the digitization across industries, including MSME, Startups, Technology, Education, and Healthcare sectors. The offer has been designed to enable the adoption of digital identity by every citizen at a most affordable rate, allowing them to have digital independence and in turn contributing to the digital economy of the country. Along with the domain, users can also avail of one customized FREE email id of their choice which helps them to extend their online presence.

About 3 million people within India and outside India are using .IN / .भारत domain for promotion of their business and personal digital identity, .IN is the fastest growing domain in the Asia Pacific. One can get more information by reaching www.registry.in