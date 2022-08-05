Unacademy Signs an MoU with Indo – Tibetan Police Force to strengthen accessibility for high-quality education

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform*, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBPF) to empower their children for various competitive exams. Unacademy will offer its courses at a 50% discount to the children of ITBPF personnel, enabling an enriched learning ecosystem for every Learner.

Aspirants can avail of the discounted subscription by calling on the number +91 7825861020.

As per the MoU, Unacademy every year will identify 1000 children of ITBPF personnel through a series of aptitude tests for an Unacademy scholarship to help them prepare for competitive exams. Students from class 9th till Graduation can apply for the test.

Besides, Top rankers currently studying in Class XII will also receive an Unacademy scholarship for IIT-JEE/NEET UG/NDA preparation courses based on their Class XI grades.

As an extension of Unacademy’s mega national program ‘Shikshodaya’ – Unacademy shall also extend free-of-cost study scholarships to up to 500 top-ranking girl students.

Unacademy will also organize structured career guidance sessions for scholarship students on upskilling and emerging career opportunities.

Courses for which scholarships and discounted prices are offered are UPSC, SSC (Non-Technical), NDA, CDS, NEET (UG), NEET (PG), and IIT- JEE.

