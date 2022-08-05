TelioEV appoints Mukesh Bansal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

TelioEV, an Electric vehicle (EV) charging network provider, announced the onboarding of Mukesh Bansal as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the company.

Mukesh Bansal brings around two decades of leadership experience in IoT & Robotics product solutions and customer engagement. Prior to TelioEV, Mukesh held leadership positions at Signify Innovations India Limited (Formerly Philips Lighting solutions) and Hi-tech Robotics Systemz. At TelioEV, Mukesh Bansal will oversee all product business development, identifying tech solutions, and developing the partner ecosystem for TelioEV products.

TelioEV is a start-up powered by TelioLabs, a green tech innovation company with a focus on utilizing Technology for Sustainability. TelioEV helps the user to know the whereabouts of all the nearest EV charging stations. TelioEV is working to reduce its carbon footprint. The App is a data-savvy platform for all EV charging-related solutions across the industry, from front-end mobile applications to high-end analytical performance evaluation and improvement tools at the back end.

Commenting on the appointment, Amit Singh, Founder & CEO of TelioLabs, said, “We are pleased to have Mukesh on board with us at TelioEV. His vast and deep technology and business experience will help TelioEV have an integrated approach to meet our strategic objectives. I look forward to closely working with him to capitalize on the right opportunities as we continue to deliver value impact results.”

Mukesh is based out of Noida and will also lead in building firmware capability and building an end-to-end offering in IoT and EV domain.

Mukesh Bansal, Chief Technology Officer, TelioEV on his appointment, said, “I am delighted to join Team TelioEV at such an exciting time in India’s EV journey. TelioEV has the potential to be a market leader in the EV charging provider segment and I’m privileged to have the opportunity to work with the team.”

TelioEV is a digital SaaS solution for the complete EV economy. TelioEV not only includes the SaaS solution for EV charging management, and EV charging roaming but it also gives the facility for aggregation of all the different charging stations and service stations of the vehicles.