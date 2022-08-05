Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Chandigarh University collaborates with Punjab Remote Sensing Centre for resources management and disaster mitigation

Chandigarh University collaborates with Punjab Remote Sensing Centre for resources management and disaster mitigation

News
By Express Computer
0 10

Chandigarh University, Gharuan has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Government’s premier enterprise Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) Ludhiana to enhance research and academic collaboration for application of Remote Sensing and Geospatial Technology.

With this tactical partnership, Chandigarh University and PRSC aim to share knowledge, faculty and resources to make advancements in the areas of Geoinformatics and Remote Sensing focusing on advanced geospatial tools and techniques.

The MoU in this regard was signed between Prof (Dr) Anand Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University and Dr Brijendra Pateriya, Director, PRSC, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) campus, Ludhiana, in the presence of senior members of CU and senior scientists from PRSC.

A Centre of Excellence for Geoinformatics and Remote Sensing was also inaugurated in the Department of Civil Engineering at Chandigarh University, aimed at encouraging various initiatives including government missions which are playing key roles to implement and monitor the schemes through satellite data and other sensor uses.

Giving information, Prof (Dr) Anand Agarwal said that with this partnership, both the institutions would converge energies, expertise and resources to focus on advanced geospatial tools and techniques for utilities surveys and resources management among others.

Apart from this, quality training will be provided to the students in the field of research and development through seminars, workshops, conferences, exhibitions and research publications etc, even as Faculty development programs will be conducted at both the institutions, he added.

Dr Agarwal also informed that a joint Master in Engineering (ME) program on Remote Sensing and Geo-Informatics related subjects will be offered by PRSC and Chandigarh University in near future.

“This agreement will allow the researchers of both institutions to work on joint research projects, exchange research materials, publish research papers in international and Indian scientific journals and will provide assistance in publishing books. Likewise, exchange of faculty will also be done for further qualitative improvements in research areas,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Brijendra Pateriya, Director, PRSC, Ludhiana said that this collaboration will strengthen the better utilization of resources to serve the society by using geospatial infrastructure majorly to help our farmers, for disaster mitigation and management, utilities surveys, water and land resource management, urban and rural development, including Landslide Hazard Zonation (LHZ) and allied aspects based on expertise and resource availability in the respective institution.

Following the signing of MoU, both organisations discussed the need to develop techniques to mitigate natural disaster in the Himalayan zone.

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Know how to enhance customer engagement with omnichannel experience
Register Now
close-image