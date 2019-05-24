Mphasis partners with Esgyn Corporation to optimise open source frameworks

Mphasis today announced a strategic partnership with Esgyn Corporation, a leading disrupter in converged big data solutions. This partnership will provide specialized solutions to clients looking to harness big data and provide business insights for both operational as well as strategic business needs.

Mphasis will extend Esgyn’s flagship product, EsgynDB, with its own data accelerators and IT services. As the industry’s best performing SQL Engine for big data, it will design, develop and deliver solutions that are a part of the Hybrid Transactional and Analytics Processing (HTAP/HOAP) space. For example, HTAP enables customers to deploy operational and analytics/BI solutions on top of their big data lake.

“We’re excited to partner with Esgyn, an innovative disrupter in big database technology, who has built a unique SQL engine on big data to deliver hybrid workloads. This partnership will enable Mphasis to deliver cost effective solutions for our clients who are looking to capitalize on the power of big data to deliver business insights in operational and strategic business matters. Our joint solutions will reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and time to market while increasing business efficiencies at multiple levels for all our clients,” said Dinesh Venugopal, President – Mphasis Direct & Digital.

Esgyn provides the most advanced SQL Engine for big data and has a history of developing core components of robust relational database engines such as Tandem and HP NonStop SQL. The combination of fluid data models within big data lakes and the strength of a relational database engine gives Esgyn an edge to be the industries’ best fully ANSI compliant SQL engine for big data.

“Enterprises today are struggling to justify their investments in building big data lakes due to fragmented technologies, increased data latencies and challenges in accessing the data, all while data volume increases significantly, exacerbating these problems, causing missed SLAs and increased cost. Our flagship product combined with Mphasis’ solution offerings can provide a standardized approach to remove data silos, reduce data duplication and improve on performance and concurrent access across the enterprise thereby reducing TCO over time,” said Rao Kakarlamudi, Co-Founder, VP of Pre-sales & Principal Architect of Esgyn Corporation.

