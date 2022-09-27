Mphasis to Provide Multi-Cloud Experiences to Customers with VMware Tanzu

Mphasis an information technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud & cognitive services, launched Mphasis Innovation Lab for VMware Tanzu to drive Hybrid & Multi-Cloud experiences on Kubernetes. With this launch, Mphasis aims to offer an end-to-end roadmap consultation and pilots for enterprise and mid-market customers using Tanzu.

The innovation lab will help demonstrate the best of the features and adoption frameworks for VMware Tanzu enterprise customers, which will help align their cloud journey with their growth. With an uptick in the number of organizations opting for a hybrid-work setup, the need for robust cloud foundations has become an essential need across industries. Mphasis aims to further assist customers in enriching their multi-cloud journey through structured assessments, and pilots, efficiently managing multi-cloud operations, especially on Kubernetes, and working together to build a scalable and secure multi-cloud journey.

“At Mphasis, innovation is the key focus area to generate value for addressing our client and their end customer challenges. Our strong global partnerships with public cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud, combined with partnerships with regional COLO providers further emphasize our commitment to ensuring robust & reliable cloud adoption journeys for our clients. We are now one of the first multi-cloud innovation labs for Tanzu products in delivering Front2Back™-led accelerated cloud native legacy transformations. We are excited to further accelerate our mutual success in the fast-evolving Kubernetes ecosystem,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

Ajay Patel, SVP & GM Modern Apps & Management, VMware said, “VMware and Mphasis are driven by the common goal of striving towards transforming customers’ businesses through cloud-based technologies. Our Tanzu cloud-native platform solutions and Tanzu Lab’s expertise combined with the impressive clientele that Mphasis possesses, deliver an offering focused on building and scaling a modern app strategy that can span a hybrid cloud landscape and delivers business outcomes. The Mphasis Innovation Lab featuring VMware Tanzu will help our account teams architect, prove, deploy, and scale the applications of tomorrow.”