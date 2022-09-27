Mobileum ensures an unparalleled connectivity experience for fans attending the World Cup 2022

As fans from across the world gear up to attend the much-awaited World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Mobileum, a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming, core network, security, risk management, and domestic and international connectivity testing, has enhanced its GlobalRoamer® platform to enable seamless mobile connectivity. Deployed to ensure the best experience for visitors and to evaluate the operators’ readiness for the event, the company installed 5 additional GlobalRoamer® probes on strategic key locations in Qatar.

Mobileum’s GlobalRoamer® allows operators worldwide to assess the quality of crucial services, networks, and technologies such as 5G and VoLTE, identify problems and failures, benchmark roaming providers, and manage their roaming partnerships proactively. To support the unparalleled masses of roaming fans expected during the world’s biggest football tournament, the testing platform will enable performance management and quality assurance of essential services to guarantee the best customer experience.

The key benefits of Mobileum’s Qatar Roaming Testing Package:

Ensure regular roaming Quality of Service (QoS) campaigns are undisturbed

Monitor connectivity, speeds, and network performance

Access the behavior of technologies such as 5G and VoLTE

Avoid steeper declines in the mobile experience

Identify bottlenecks and service degradation

Benchmark networks to better manage agreements

Gabriel Chiriacescu, Mobileum’s SVP Testing & Service Assurance, “Throughout the World Cup, over one million fans will travel to Doha, leading to an increased concentration of people connecting to the mobile networks in and around the eight stadiums. To meet this high demand, we have enabled special packages on our GlobalRoamer® platform. These will allow service providers to understand their service performance during the World Cup and be proactive in detecting potential issues, thus guaranteeing their customers a seamless roaming experience.”

Mobileum’s GlobalRoamer® is the world’s largest end-to-end active testing footprint for roaming, covering more than 98 percent of the globe and endorsing 2G, 3G, LTE, CSFB, VoLTE, 5G, IoT, and Emergency Services. It generates real mobile international traffic anywhere, at any time, by virtualizing any SIM to any location in the world, using our SIM card pool with over 500 operators.