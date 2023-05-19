Express Computer

Mr. Sidhartha Shishoo Joins SG Analytics as COO

Mr. Sidhartha Shishoo Joins SG Analytics as COO

News
By Express Computer
SG Analytics (SGA), a Global Insights and Analytics company, has onboarded a senior business leader, Sidhartha Shishoo, as Chief Operating Officer as part of its scale-up efforts of enhancing senior leadership talent.

A seasoned professional, Sidhartha Shishoo (Sidhartha) brings over 25+ years of experience in leading multiple business functions and defining organisational culture to build high-performing global teams that remain happy and engaged. With over 20+ years with GE/Genpact, Sidhartha has solid experience in high-impact leadership roles, including P&L management, high-impact client account leadership, transformation, talent development, mergers & acquisitions, and building & nurturing high-performing teams.

Before joining SG Analytics, Sidhartha led a global client delivery organisation across multiple delivery centers with a team size of over 1500 across Bangalore, Poland, and the US. In his role as a COO at SGA, he will be committed to driving service excellence, transforming business processes, and scaling the business in line with SGA’s business strategy.

“SG Analytics is a recogniSed leader in leveraging its rich experience of research and analytics. There is no greater honor for me than to be part of the firm’s progressive culture of ‘harnessing data with purpose’ for our global clients daily, and delighting them with our tech-enabled solutions,” said Sidhartha. “With several recent strategic wins in the Data Analytics and ESG space and the most experienced leadership team in the industry, SG Analytics is poised for even greater success. I’m looking forward to helping take the company to the next level in its global dominance by ensuring excellence in delivery by building a quality delivery organization, institutionalizing our practices with research & analytics being the fundamental pillars and championing the ‘One SGA’ philosophy.”

Mr. Sid Banerjee, CEO, SG Analytics said, “We are delighted to have Sidhartha join us at a crucial, inflection point in our transformational growth journey. He will pioneer efforts toward strengthening our positioning of ‘harnessing data with purpose’ through consolidating our research & analytics offerings, scaling strategy, and analytics teams. He will play a pivotal role in fueling our ‘One SGA’ strategy to drive account management, provide our clients curated business solutions, and help accelerate growth and capitalise on the market opportunity.”

Driven by its exponential growth plans and an IPO slated in 2025, SG Analytics has been taking concerted measures to beef up its data analytics (DA) practice to leverage emerging strategic opportunities in the space and foster a more successful change process. With a focus on establishing a clear data strategy and facilitating effective data-driven actions to industries across major data markets, SGA leaders are workings toward driving data-driven change management.

SGA is also eying opportunities to invest heavily in the delivery of niche technology solutions to deepen its relationship with key clients.

