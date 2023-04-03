Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking Strengthens APAC Business with India Focus, Appoints Amit Tanna as Head of Coverage, India

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is growing its Asia Pacific business through select activities in India, in line with the bank’s ambitions to diversify its expertise and geographical presence to the benefit of its clients.

One of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, India has substantial growth potential over the next decade owing to its demographics, urbanization, digitization, plans for infrastructure development, and need to expand its energy capacity to cater to its growth requirements.

Natixis CIB’s strengths and deep knowledge in sectors including energy transition and natural resources, telecoms and infrastructure, among others, coupled with its financing and advisory abilities, place the bank well to advise Indian corporates on their strategic journeys.

In line with this, Natixis CIB is pleased to announce the appointment of Amit Tanna as Head of Coverage, in India. Based in Hong Kong, Amit reports to Francis Ansvananda, Head of Coverage, South East Asia.

In this newly created role, Amit will drive Natixis CIB’s India client strategy, with a focus on originating event-driven transactions with select Indian corporate clients who are leaders in Natixis CIB’s core areas of focus: renewables, digital infrastructure, tech, and healthcare, as well as with Financial Sponsors and Multinational Corporations.

Amit joins Natixis CIB’s robust Asia Pacific coverage team, which delivers a comprehensive suite of advisory services and solutions to clients, across capital markets, structured financing, and hedging and investment solutions.

Amit brings more than two decades of experience to the role. He joined Natixis CIB from Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong, where he held several strategic financing and corporate finance roles since 2009 and was most recently the Regional Head of Leveraged and Acquisition Finance. Before Standard Chartered Hong Kong, Amit was the Head of Origination and Client Coverage for Bank Permata in Indonesia. Amit has also worked with Standard Chartered, GE Capital, Credit Agricole, and ING Bank in India, in various Corporate Finance and Client Coverage roles.

Commenting, Francis Ansvananda said: “We are delighted to welcome Amit to our Coverage team. He brings a wealth of invaluable experience and knowledge to this role, that will allow him to further develop our franchise and continue strengthening our market presence. His appointment underscores Natixis CIB’s ongoing commitment to providing bespoke and differentiated advice in selected and diversified areas of expertise, supporting the strategic development and growth of its client’s respective businesses. We look forward to growing our business with him.”