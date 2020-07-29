NebulARC solved inefficiencies in logistics for large-scale companies in India

Read Article

NebulARC, a logistics SaaS platforms, has successfully enabled numerous organisations in India to orchestrate their supply chains and gain real-time predictive visibility for intelligent decision-making. It has helped businesses in Pharma, Agriculture, Retail, Warehousing, Manufacturing, and the logistics space to save huge costs resulting from inefficiencies and lack of real-time visibility across the entire supply chain.

Founded in 2018 by Alok Sharma and Aman Bhatnagar, NebulARC is setting new benchmarks in the logistics SaaS space. The company works with large enterprises helping them automate the entire supply chain management. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Virtual Assistant has proven to be a key enabler for businesses by helping them significantly reduce risks of theft, pilferage and other unwanted events such as temperature excursions by providing intelligent alerts and actionable insights.

Removing the visibility black box for B2B shipments, NebulARC has created a one-stop-shop for its customers, catering to their varied needs right from Vendor Assessment and Optimisation, Order Fill Rate Analytics, Inventory Optimisation, Signature and Traceability of high value assets, Freshness and Shelf Life Management for Perishables, Effective Route Planning, to Location Tracking in real-time.

Commenting on the same, Alok Sharma, CEO & Co-founder, NebulARC stated, “We consider this an achievement to have helped numerous large-scale companies in the last one year in eliminating complexities in their logistics operations and bringing down costs by a significant share. The year 2020 has brought transformational changes for businesses. Organisations have started paying increased attention to managing their logistics effectively in order to survive in a world impacted by COVID-19.

“We are certain to drive operational excellence for many more businesses in time to come with our unique capabilities. In a bid to do so, we will continue to innovate and invest heavily in cutting-edge technologies to help companies stay ahead of the digital curve.”, he further added.

The company’s mission is to empower its customers to have 24×7 control of goods and assets from the start of their journey until the final destination through comprehensive Asset Lifecycle Management, hence leading end to end visibility and transparency across the entire supply chain.

