Express Computer


Home  »  News  »  Need for companies to revisit remote working policies: Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder, WinZO Games

Need for companies to revisit remote working policies: Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder, WinZO Games

NewsCovid 19Guest Blogs
By Srikanth RP
0 0
Read Article

By Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-Founder, WinZO Games

Being a social entertainment business, we are seeing traction more than what we expected. This coming in the time when the team was away, operating remotely, we did face an initial challenge managing a sudden surge. Amid the lockdown, people are marjorly keeping themselves entertained by participating in online games. We at WinZO saw an upsurge of 30% on the tier1 traffic coming on our platform. Our game-plays went 3x during the weekend, we quickly rolled-out content like PUBG, Ludo and Free Fire on our platform, to contribute our best possible to keep people distracted in these unfortunate times.

Being a Tech and Data company, we had great learnings from our last venture, ZO Rooms & Zostel. ZO Rooms & Zostel were operationally very heavy therefore we decided to build WinZO as a lean and agile company. In a tech-product company, one of the critical interactions are the coordinated efforts between the Product and tech team. The communication between departments has been well structured since day one. Hence, we are not facing big challenges on this end.

For task management of the IT team, we have always been using JIRA to follow agile methodology of development. It simply allows one to prioritize work and keeps everyone on the same page. There is huge visibility on the bandwidth of team and progress of projects and sprints against timelines. Everyone is available through Gmail/Whatsapp/Slack etc. as well.

At WinZO, we really believe that effective communication is the key to great execution. This is critical to us because when building a tech product as deep as ours, there is an orchestration of skills going on behind the curtains. While no virtual mode of communication can really replace people huddling together. In unprecedented times like these, when it’s about safety and health, we are going remote- using Slack for seamless internal communication and Zoom/Hangouts for meetings.

Seeing the current mandatory use of remote work for business continuity, it’s become necessary for all the organisations to revisit their remote working policies and redesign them with a border perspective. More important to that, businesses should have the inter-team & intra-team communication well structured and defined.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

    Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

    In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    #CXwithAdobe | Customer Experience Management in Unprecedented Times
    Register Now 
    close-image