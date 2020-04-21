Express Computer


Rahul Arora joins McAfee India as Sales Director, India and SAARC

Rahul Arora has joined McAfee India as Sales Director, India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). As a key part of the India leadership team, Rahul will be responsible for leading sales teams and technical experts, to help drive the cloud security market within India.

With over 21 years in the IT industry, he has championed several customer initiatives, working closely with the ecosystem in India to build go to market strategies needed for targeting industry specific business opportunities. At McAfee, he will be instrumental in building a strong pipeline, ensuring solid sales execution, and drive customer relationships to achieve sustainable growth. With a strong background in cloud-based solutions, he will build performance focused teams and widen market penetration.

Commenting on Rahul’s appointment, Sanjay Manohar, managing director, McAfee India said, “McAfee is committed to making the cloud environment secure for businesses across verticals and Rahul’s wide experience with cloud-based products will help us to accelerate cloud security adoption in the region. Rahul will be a critical team member in executing our sales strategy and enabling transformation journeys for our customers.”

Most recently, he served as the regional sales director for India and SAARC at Skybox. At McAfee, he will report to Sanjay Manohar, managing director, McAfee India. Prior to joining McAfee, Rahul has held several leadership positions in prominent IT companies like Citrix, Akamai and Radware to name a few. Rahul holds an Advance Diploma in System Engineering from APTECH.


