Neo4j appoints Sudhir Hasbe as chief product officer

Neo4j, the graph database and analytics leader, announced that Sudhir Hasbe has joined the company’s executive leadership team as Chief Product Officer (CPO). Hasbe will oversee the company’s software portfolio across its native graph database and data science offerings, reporting directly to CEO and Co-Founder Emil Eifrem.

Hasbe previously led Product Management for Google Cloud’s Data Analytics Platform which includes industry-leading products like BigQuery, Looker, Dataproc, Dataflow, Pub/Sub, Composer, Data Fusion, and Dataplex . Under Hasbe’s leadership, BigQuery grew to one of the largest analytics platforms with tens of thousands of customers, 110TB of data being processed every second, hundreds of customers with petabyte-scale datasets, and powering more than 700 ISV offerings. Hasbe also led acquisitions of Looker, Dataform, Cask, and CompilerWorks to enhance Google Cloud’s Data Analytics offering. Hasbe was also an executive sponsor of several of Google Cloud’s marquee enterprise customers and ecosystem partners. Prior to Google, Hasbe led software engineering at Zulilly, transforming it into a state-of-the-art data-driven organization. Previous to Zulilly, Hasbe spent seven years at Microsoft where he led product management for Xbox entertainment services, Azure Data Marketplace SQL Azure, and BizTalk Server.

Hasbe succeeds former head of product Philip Rathle, who assumes a new executive leadership role as Chief Technology Officer to help evolve the vision of the company and technology and to expand Neo4j’s relationships across a broader group of stakeholders. Neo4j under Rathle’s ten-year tenure shaped the graph category, grew the company’s offering from a single database product to a full graph stack including native graph storage, data science, analytics, and visualization, and established Neo4j as a leading player in the modern database landscape. The company’s offerings today are used by 75 percent of the Fortune 100 and more than 250,000 data developers, data scientists, and architects across hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, NGOs, and more.

“Sudhir’s track record and innovation with cloud hyperscalers comes to us at a time when graph technology is reshaping the database market and accelerating advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning in ways that are helping enterprises solve their biggest data challenges,” said Emil Eifrem, CEO and Co-Founder of Neo4j. “Sudhir’s expertise builds on what Philip has achieved as we drive the next level of

transformation as a company and a category. I couldn’t be happier to have both leaders by my side.”

Hasbe’s appointment follows a series of milestones for Neo4j, which achieved double-digit growth in 2022 after crossing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2021. This included doubling its enterprise cloud and graph data science offerings. In December 2022, the company was recognized for the first time in the Gartner®️ Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems, which also was the first time that native graph vendors more broadly had been included. Neo4j announced its general availability last November of Neo4j 5, the company’s next-generation cloud-ready graph database, the 2023 appointment of Alyson Welch as Chief Revenue Officer, and a major expansion of Neo4j’s graph enterprise deployment offering in March 2023.

“As the world becomes more connected, so does our data, making the relationships between both data and metadata matter more than ever,” said Hasbe. “Graph enables organizations to find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections. It’s why I’ve come to Neo4j, and why graph will one day be foundational for every modern enterprise.”

