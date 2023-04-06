Silicon Labs launches FG25 SoC – Ideal for smart cities and long range IoT

Silicon Labs, Inc, a leader in secure and intelligent wireless technology, announced the general availability of its new FG25 system-on-chip (SoC) to help address the growing need for intelligent, connected devices in cities and other municipal environments. Ideal for Wi-SUN applications, the launch strengthens its commitment towards wireless IoT connectivity in India and the world.

The FG25 is the ultimate SoC for long-range, low-power transmissions. The FG25 can operate with minimal data loss at a range of up to 1.6 kilometers in dense urban and rural environments. The system-on-chip technology is also the first SoC in Silicon Labs’ portfolio to support the orthogonal frequency-division multiplexing (OFDM) modulations introduced in Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) 1.1, enabling high data bandwidth of up to 3.6 Mbps.

FG25 presents the latest ARM Cortex-M33 processor, along with high memory of 1920kB flash and 512kB RAM that will enable large networks needed by smart cities where the nodes can number in the thousands. Its higher and improved data rates will further allow city planners to connect more smart devices to enable data-sharing and optimization between city services, improving efficiency and saving costs. Additionally, FG25 has advanced security features that ensure network security. With both Secure Vaults – Mid and High options, customers can leverage the functionality built into FG25 to securely generate and store encryption keys so that they are never exposed to the outside world. When combined with the security features inherent to Wi-SUN and the other standards-based Sub-GHz networks supported by FG25, customers can be confident when deploying these networks.

CyanConnode, a global leader in narrow-band RF mesh networking, supporting India’s smart metering market for a decade, has embraced Silicon Labs’ latest innovation. Ratna Garapati, MD & CEO, CyanConnode India said, “CyanConnode, with Silicon Labs’ FG25 SoC, will help us transform our smart metering solutions by delivering high-quality products that would meet the stringent SLA and security requirements along with compliances of our customers. The adoption of Wi-SUN standards, which comes as a stack as part of FG25, ensures seamless interoperability within the AMI and IoT ecosystem in the country, further enhancing our value proposition. It would enable us to offer our customers a highly reliable and secure solution, assisting with challenges like power theft, and energy loss, and fostering a more connected and efficient smart grid ecosystem.”

Manish Kothari, Senior Vice President for SW and Head of India Center, Silicon Labs, said with spirit, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the FG25 SoC designed to create the world’s leading secure and reliable Smart city solution for Wi-SUN applications. We have worked tirelessly to ensure that this solution meets the highest standards of quality and performance, and we are confident that it will exceed the expectations of our customers.

With this launch, we are taking a major step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge technology that transforms the way we live and work.” The FG25 SoC is a big step forward in realising the true potential of smart cities and long-range IoT.