Netcore acquires Hansel.io

Read Article

Netcore Solutions has acquired Hansel.io, a real-time, no code, Product Experience (PX) platform in a cash and stock deal. The addition of Hansel’s complementary and differentiated capabilities of contextual nudges and A/B testing accelerates Netcore’s offering of Intelligent Customer Experience (CX) at scale across all the digital touchpoints.

Founded by ex-Flipkart, ex-Zynga product and tech leads, Varun Ramamurthy & Parminder Singh, Hansel.io, is a real-time, no-code, product experience platform used by product managers and growth marketers to place contextual nudges and walkthroughs at the most appropriate time in the customer’s journey to boost user activation, conversions, feature adoption and engagement on app and web.

“As nearly 90 per cent of mobile internet usage is within apps and over 100,000 new apps releasing every month, it is essential for product and growth marketers to focus on continuous enhancement of their in-app user experience,” said Kalpit Jain, Netcore’s Group CEO. “Every interaction that you do today needs to be contextual, personalised, and a delight to your customer. With the amalgamation of Hansel’s capabilities, Netcore will provide the much-needed agility to marketers and product managers to run on the fly experiments across the entire customer journey from mobile apps, websites to communication channels. Thus building a seamless end-to-end customer experience, in turn helping increase conversions, retention and adoption.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]