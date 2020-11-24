Milagrow introduces an affordable range of floor cleaning and sanitising robots

Read Article

Considering the increasing demand of its robotic cleaning devices during the pandemic as well as the festive season from the small towns, Milagrow, a leading service robots’ brand, has launched two robots in its brand new mid-range category – Milagrow BlackCat & Milagrow RedHawk. Backed by Milagrow’s 9th generation proprietary Gyro mapping software, both the robots help with cleaning and sanitising the floors and can be operated by users from anywhere in the world.

The latest additions to Milagrow’s product portfolio display real-time progress and mapping while cleaning on the users’ mobile device. The large water tank in these robots can take ICMR recommended Covid killing solution, sodium hypochlorite. They also come with an anti-bacterial, antimicrobial mop. The robots have strong suction power and use HEPA 12 filtration for removing almost all kinds of virus particles up to 0.01 micron. Meanwhile, the dry and wet mopping is done simultaneously. These robots can minimise the spread of infections within enclosed environments.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Karwal, Founder Chairman of Milagrow Robots, said, “Currently, 90 per cent of the company’s sales are generated from its top 20 cities. But during this pandemic, we also recorded increasing traction from tier 2 and tier 3 towns like Mizoram, Nagaland, Kuthuparamba, Agra, Ludhiana, Vellore, Kochi, Vijayawada, and Vizag, for our robotic vacuum cleaners. The demand was high even during the recent festive sale period as people are still hesitant in accessing maid services. This urged us to launch an affordable segment of robots that are not just ideal for cleaning the floors but also for preserving hygiene at homes. At such an attractive price point, more customers can enjoy the benefit of our robots. Moreover, the newly launched models will also have an extensive retail footprint across India through both online and offline modes.”

