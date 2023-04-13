Netskope boosts hybrid work with unified SASE client and integrated endpoint SD-WAN 

Netskope, a leader in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), announced Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN, software to provide secure, optimized access to endpoint devices from anywhere. Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN will leverage the industry’s first software-based unified SASE client, converging SD-WAN and Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities so organizations can easily reduce cost and complexity, simplify connectivity, eliminate the sprawl of multiple clients and point products, and preserve network performance at any scale.

Organizations today often battle poor user experience, inconsistent policy, insufficient security, and the limitations of legacy network solutions, especially cumbersome SD-WAN architecture ill-equipped for modern application management needs. Announced today as the newest addition to the Netskope Borderless SD-WAN portfolio, Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN offers workers anywhere the same level of application experience and security from their laptops or other devices as they would receive in the corporate office, without requiring any hardware.

Key benefits of Endpoint SD-WAN include:

AI-Driven Operations : Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN simplifies management with automated troubleshooting and insights into end-user experience with per-user AppX score, traffic flows, policy violations, and anomaly detection.



High-Performance Connectivity for Critical Voice, Video, and Data Applications : Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN offers fast and reliable connections with application-aware prioritization and dynamic path selection, and automatically remediates poor performance on the last mile.

Optimized User Experience: Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN eliminates single-tunnel shortcomings of existing remote access VPN by connecting with multiple public and private data centers simultaneously, enabling users to receive the most optimized experience with policy-based direct-to-app access.

360° Protection: Netskope’s unified SASE client smoothly delivers SD-WAN, SWG, CASB, ZTNA, DLP, Cloud Firewall and other security services.

Unified Architecture and Consistent Context-aware Policy: Netskope Borderless SD-WAN extends context-aware zero trust policy, SD-WAN, and Intelligent SSE across the entire solution portfolio, providing every remote user, device, and site with simple, secure, high-performance access to hybrid and multi-cloud environments .

“We are excited for this announcement,” said Mike Hogenauer, Director, Network, at FIS Global. “As a full-service managed services provider, we look for new technologies that can help our customers be faster, smarter, and more productive. Harnessing the power of context-aware SD-WAN, Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN is delivered right to user endpoints, replacing legacy VPN with all of the benefits of SD-WAN and without requiring any hardware appliance. Endpoint SD-WAN helps us provide our customers with consistent visibility, security, and network optimization, anywhere their users and devices are.”

“Enterprises across the globe are increasingly prioritizing unified edge networking and security strategies that enable secure, high-quality connectivity for any user or device, from anywhere to any application,” said Brandon Butler, IDC Research Manager, Enterprise Networks. “The Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN brings benefits of SD-WAN and edge security tools together in an end-user and IT-friendly client format. These tools can be powerful for enterprises and service providers alike to accelerate edge networking and security transformation.”

“At Netskope we innovate with our customers’ needs in mind, identifying the best ways to reduce risk and accelerate performance,” said Parag Thakore, SVP, Borderless SD-WAN, Netskope. “Organizations using outdated SD-WAN and security technology have realized they can’t patch their way to a better network, can’t prioritize or secure what they can’t easily discover, and shouldn’t rely on cumbersome SD-WAN architecture that wasn’t built for a highly distributed, cloud-centric workforce. That’s why Netskope Borderless SD-WAN and our unified SASE client offer unprecedented context-aware networking and security, revolutionizing the way organizations operate.”

Endpoint SD-WAN is the latest addition to Netskope’s award-winning SASE platform. Borderless SD-WAN shares the same context-aware Zero Trust Engine that already powers Netskope Intelligent SSE, including the industry’s largest application database. The platform also leverages Netskope’s Cloud Confidence Index (CCI) to assign smart defaults automatically to all applications, making SD-WAN operations extremely efficient.

Netskope Borderless SD-WAN solutions will be featured as demonstrations at the Netskope booth S842 at RSA Conference, April 24-27 in San Francisco. The Netskope SASE Client will be generally available later this year