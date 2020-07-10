Newgen To Host Its Virtual Meet On Digitisation

Read Article

Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital automation platform, today announced that it will host a virtual meet—“Reinvent your enterprise now for the digital-only world” on July 10, 2020, from 11 AM to 1 PM IST.

The event features a keynote address, to be delivered by leading industry analyst – Rob Koplowitz, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester. Rob will share insights on how a strategic approach for technologies, including low code and cloud, can accelerate digital transformation during the COVID-19 crisis.

The event will also host a panel discussion featuring Pratap Gharge, CEO and CIO adviser, Multisoft Consultants; and Benny Abraham, Head of Digital Solutions Architecture and Engineering, EXL Service. The customer panel will be moderated by Sunil Pandita, Vice President Sales, South Asia, Newgen Software. Panellists will be sharing their insights on how organizations can reinvent to thrive in the digital-only world.

Newgen’s experts will also be there to share select customer success stories, highlighting how leading organizations have transformed their business processes and experiences by leveraging Newgen platform and applications. Additionally, Newgen customers will be sharing how they have managed to respond in the current crisis. At the event, Newgen will also felicitate its customers, celebrating their achievements and contributions.

“This virtual customer event is being attended by some of our current customers and select soon-to-be-customer companies. It is an ideal opportunity for industry peers to learn how digital can be leveraged to overcome the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our digital automation platform, with low code and cloud capabilities, has helped our customers globally in maintaining business continuity during this pandemic by providing agility and ensuring anytime, anywhere operations. We are forever invested in developing technology and applications to solve for business problems,” said Diwakar Nigam, MD and Chairman, Newgen Software.

Newgen’s digital automation platform enables rapid application development and offers scalability and agility to facilitate continuous process improvement, thereby future-proofing an enterprise. Furthermore, the platform’s cutting-edge capabilities, including mobility, social sensing, analytics, cloud, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence, accelerate the digital journey for organizations.

