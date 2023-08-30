Nextiva Welcomes Senthil Velayutham as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Nextiva, the leading business conversation platform, announced the appointment of Senthil Velayutham as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

Velayutham brings high-growth product and technology experience, and joins Nextiva to lead the company’s global engineering, product and technology teams.

Most recently, Velayutham was Chief Product & Technology Officer at Trader Interactive, a Goldman Sachs and Eurazeo portfolio company, now acquired by carsales.com. Before that, Velayutham held various leadership roles at Microsoft, including for Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Microsoft Search & AI, and Microsoft Roundtable. As CTO/Chief Architect for Microsoft Teams, Velayutham helped scale the product from zero to 13 million daily active users in 53 languages, and across more than 180 countries.

“Nextiva is on a mission to transform how businesses connect and engage with their customers and teams,” said Tomas Gorny, Co-founder and CEO, Nextiva. “As we look to the next phase of growth, Senthil is the right leader with a real passion for customer driven innovation, and an impressive track record of building market leading products and leading highly effective, global teams.”

“Nextiva believes that customer experience is the key to business success. In the next phase of transformation, Nextiva will provide industry leading solutions that enable businesses to understand, engage and delight their customers across multiple channels,” said Velayutham. “I am really excited to join Tomas and the team to deliver Nextiva’s vision to businesses of all sizes around the world.”

Earlier this year, Nextiva announced its acquisition of Simplify360, an AI customer experience platform. The acquisition opens the door to the Asia-Pacific market for Nextiva, as the company expands to support more businesses globally. Nextiva raised $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its first ever funding round at a $2.7B valuation in late 2021.