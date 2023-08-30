Randstad launches Randstad Digital: a premier digital enablement partner

Randstad announced the launch of a new organization, Randstad Digital, which specializes in meeting the technology talent needs of multinational companies across a wide range of industries. In this dynamic business environment, Randstad Digital is uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate and enable enterprise-level transformations at scale, by providing access to premier talent, services, and solutions across four specialized domains: customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering. Randstad Digital with its refreshed strategy and globally integrated organization will be led by Venu Lambu who was appointed in January 2023.

“The world of work is defined by three trends: talent scarcity, evolving client needs, and rapid digitization. That’s why Randstad’s ambition is to become the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company. Positioned to support organizations with specialized talent needs, we will be their preferred partner, offering diverse solutions and expert advice for business growth. A growing client need is digital transformation support, driving us to consolidate our digital talent services into one global offering. We’re confident in expanding our technology for clients and becoming the preferred destination for digital talent through Randstad Digital, our new global organization.” said Randstad CEO, Sander van ‘t Noordende.

Randstad Digital is the consolidation of decades of digital experience and know-how bringing together existing global capabilities under one unified brand. This approach allows for an enhanced capabilities strategy and scaling of our nearshore and offshore capabilities to drive greater access to talent and increased flexibility.

“Businesses trust Randstad with their toughest challenges, and now I’m confident that Randstad Digital’s agile model can constantly adapt to evolving client needs and business demands,” said Venu Lambu, CEO of Randstad Digital. “The organization is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the uncharted waters of transformation, leveraging its comprehensive toolkit of capabilities to steer projects toward success. At Randstad, we see talent first, digital-first as dual priority becoming a key differentiator as businesses enter the next phase of their transformation. And our ambition is to provide them with the talent-driven digital solutions and services they will need to succeed.”

Randstad Digital’s Offering for Business

Randstad Digital is not a one-size fits all approach to transformation, but a global enablement partner with customized solutions that will ensure future readiness. With deep capabilities across four service lines, Randstad Digital partners with clients on a local and global level, no matter the project complexity whether augmenting your current workforce, leveraging Randstad Digital’s global talent centers for specialized skills, or delivering managed solutions. Through its global talent centers, clients can quickly scale their operations up or down by tapping into a diverse pool of skilled professionals from different parts of the world when they need to expand their teams. This access to a broader talent base enables companies to find specialized expertise that might be scarce in their home country.

Randstad Digital is a hub for tech talent with specialized expertise and capabilities. For professionals in the technology space, the organization offers opportunities for skilling, upskilling and training through its Randstad Digital Academy as well as career progression as part of an agile, high-performing team of innovators and problem solvers, running leading-edge global projects.

“Randstad Digital’s promise is not confined to the present but extends to the future of business transformation. With a profound understanding of the nuanced challenges faced by modern enterprises, Randstad Digital offers a transformative partnership that equips businesses to thrive in the face of uncertainty and change,” said Lambu.