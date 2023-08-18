NIIT integrates Generative AI into its digital marketing and full stack software engineering programs

NIIT Ltd announced the integration of Generative AI in its existing Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering programs. The inclusion of Generative AI is aimed at equipping learners with a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving job market thereby making them industry ready.

With the integration of Generative AI, these programs will now be known as the “Professional Program in Digital Marketing with a Generative AI Edge” and the “Professional Program in Full Stack Software Engineering with Generative AI Integration.” These programs have been upgraded while maintaining their existing pricing structure.

Commenting on the upgradation of the programs, Pradeep Narayanan, President, NIIT Digital and Growth Initiatives, NIIT Limited, said, “At NIIT, we have always endeavoured to provide our learners with the most comprehensive and industry-relevant deep skilling solutions. The integration of Generative AI into our Digital Marketing and Full Stack Software Engineering programs underscores our unwavering commitment to keeping our learners abreast with industry-leading trends. We are encouraged by the government’s decision to step up digital skilling and strengthen focus on AI as part of the expansion of the Digital India Programme. As an organisation committed to building talent for the nation, we will continue to support learners in realizing their true potential by arming them with cutting-edge skills, thereby empowering them to be day one job ready”.

The “Professional Program in Digital Marketing with a Generative AI Edge” will present learners with an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the dynamic realm of digital marketing, enriched by the revolutionary capabilities of Generative AI.

The “Professional Program in Full Stack Software Engineering with Generative AI Integration” empowers learners to not only acquire essential full stack skills, but also gain proficiency in harnessing the power of AI to streamline coding processes, optimize system designs, and automate tasks.

Along with equipping the learners with the core skills, both above-mentioned programs will also train them to efficiently apply prompt engineering to become faster and more productive in their respective jobs.