Nippon Paints expands its horizons into e-commerce market

Nippon Paint India (Decorative), Asia’s no. 1 paint announces its entry into the e-commerce market with Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart. The brand has recently made available a wide range of over 8,000 decorative paint products for purchase on these platforms, marking a significant milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey.

As a prominent player in the paint industry, Nippon Paint is dedicated to enhancing the accessibility of its products for customers throughout India. With this strategic move into e-commerce, customers will now be able to easily purchase Nippon Paint products on these leading online retailer platforms in just a few clicks. The online product range encompasses over 600 shades of Interior/Exterior, Wood and Metal paints, Primers/Undercoats, Paint Sprayers, Multipurpose Lubricants, and Craft supplies.

Efficient logistics will be pivotal in influencing the cost-effectiveness and customer satisfaction of these online products. Nippon’s partnership with dependable shipping options ensures that customers can receive their products directly and conveniently. To safeguard against leakage, wall paints are dispatched in specially designed packaging that safeguards the product throughout the delivery process. By fostering robust partnerships with e-commerce collaborators, Nippon Paint aims to deliver customer orders across India within a one-day delivery window.

Nippon Paint has continuously attracted the interest of Indian consumers seeking to elevate their homes and lifestyles through innovative technology and paint products that are useful and practical. This includes Aircare VG, Matex EZ wash, Weatherbond Pro, and Sumo Xtra Dust shield. The brand is looking forward to reach out to a new generation of consumers with the introduction of its products on e-commerce platforms.

Having recently forayed into the 12,500 crores ‘Beyond Paint’ category, Nippon Paint has also made its DIY range from the segment available on online platforms.

“We are thrilled to bring our high-quality products to Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart customers,” said Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint India (Decorative Division). “Through our collaboration with these platforms, customers can anticipate a consistent standard of excellence in both quality and customer service, aligning with the renowned reputation of Nippon Paint. Our extensive paint color palette is seamlessly integrated into Amazon’s paint finder tool, empowering customers to effortlessly select the perfect hues for their homes..”

