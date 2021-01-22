Express Computer


Nokia selected for US Federal 5G Cybersecurity project

By IANS
(Image Source: Samsung)
Nokia on Friday announced that it has been selected as a technology provider and collaborator by the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) 5G Cybersecurity project in the US.

Nokia will work with NCCoE and other key vendors, including members from government and industry to ensure the transition from 4G to 5G networks is secure.

“The 5G Cybersecurity Project fills this role with a cross-section of government and industry collaborators on board. At Nokia, we embed security into every solution that we ship, and we are committed to enabling the secure shift to the cloud by working with government agencies and the industry to advance cybersecurity for 5G use cases that leverage both open and commercial components,” Raghav Sahgal, President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia has been selected by NCCoE to participate in the project due to its global success in 5G networks – including hardware and software, and mobile network security and 5G RAN expertise – to help refine a reference design and build use cases on standards-based solutions.

“We are looking forward to working with our project collaborators such as Nokia to show 5G’s advanced standards based security features as well an architecture that leverages foundational security capabilities available in cloud technologies,” Kevin Stine, Chief of the Applied Cybersecurity Division at NIST, added.

The 5G Cybersecurity Project will identify a number of 5G use cases and demonstrate how the components of the 5G architecture can provide security capabilities to mitigate identified risks and meet industry sectors’ compliance requirements.

The scope of this project is to leverage the 5G standardized security features which are defined in 3GPP standards to provide enhanced cybersecurity capabilities built into network equipment and end-user devices.

–IANS


IANS
