NXP partners with Mahindra to drive next-generation smart E-Mobility

NXP Semiconductors signed an Memorandum of Understanding with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a pioneer auto and farm equipment player in India. With the collaboration, NXP and M&M will jointly explore the electric and connected vehicle landscape, covering a wide range of vehicles including utility vehicles, light commercial vehicles, farm equipment, and tractors.

Mahindra intends to explore NXP’s extensive portfolio, innovative automotive system solutions, and expertise in zonal and domain controllers, electrification, advanced vehicle networking, and secure car access technologies for their upcoming platforms. The step is in line with Mahindra’s commitment to deliver innovative solutions that enhance the safety, eco-friendliness, and overall enjoyment of the commuting experience for its customers.

More details: Mahindra will get access to  NXP’s robust partner ecosystem, comprising Tier 1, ODM, IDH, module vendors, and integrators. The collaboration will also provide valuable insights into NXP’s technology roadmap, encompassing synergistic areas such as the smart home and industrial sectors.

“We are thrilled to explore opportunities to leverage NXP’s advanced technologies and solutions to build SUVs that are safer, highly connected, and environmentally friendly,” said Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “At Mahindra, we are driven by our mission to elevate people’s quality of life through innovative and cutting-edge technology. Together, we endeavour to shape the future of smart electric mobility and deliver extraordinary experiences to our consumers.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Mahindra and Mahindra, a company with a rich history of transforming the fast-growing automotive space in India with a focus on striving to improve quality of life through e-mobility,” said Kurt Sievers, President & CEO, NXP. “By working together and leveraging our rich portfolio of technologies, solutions and expertise, NXP and M&M are charting a course to build a brighter tomorrow.”

