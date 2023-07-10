Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  ONGC first CPSE in India to get certified for Anti-Bribery Management System by an international accredited certification body

ONGC first CPSE in India to get certified for Anti-Bribery Management System by an international accredited certification body

News
By Express Computer
0 36

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has become the first Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) in India to get certified for Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) by an international accredited certification body, M/s InterCert USA.

ONGC was the first organization in India that adopted the Integrity Pact (IP) by Transparency International in 2005. ABMS Certification, thus, becomes another significant milestone in the journey of the Energy Maharatna towards strengthening its stature as a preferred business partner.

After complete assessment and validation by M/s InterCert USA, ABMS has been implemented as per ISO 37001:2016 International Standard under the guidance of an international consultancy firm M/s Digital Age, in the first phase across 10 departments of ONGC’s Corporate Office in Delhi.

Apart from the Chairman and Directors of ONGC, Chief Vigilance Officer Ranjan Prakash Thakur, and Key Executives of Corporate Departments were also present during the award ceremony, along with a representative from the Certification Body M/s InterCert.

Notes to Editors:

ISO 37001:2016, an International Standard in the domain of ABMS, guides organizations on how to eradicate bribery-related incidents and concerns. It addresses one of the world’s most challenging issues head-on and demonstrates a committed approach to stamping out corruption (bribery) by providing a globally recognized way to address the issue.

This International Standard allows organizations to prevent, detect and address bribery by adopting an Anti-bribery policy, appointing person(s) to oversee anti-bribery compliance, training, risk assessments and due diligence on projects and business associates, implementing financial and commercial controls, and instituting reporting and investigation procedures.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image