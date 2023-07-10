Express Computer

Writesonic launches unlimited plan: 20% cheaper than ChatGPT at just $16 a month

Writesonic, a world-renowned AI content creation platform, proudly announces the launch of its new ‘Unlimited Plan’. This innovative plan offers unprecedented affordability and superior AI writing features, making it 20% cheaper than its industry counterpart, ChatGPT, and providing a seamless experience in creating high-quality content at just $16 per month when opting for an annual plan.

The exciting ‘Unlimited Plan’ includes access to Writesonic’s award-winning AI writer, their intelligent conversational AI bot, Chatsonic, their AI image generator, Photosonic, as well as over 100 other AI content templates. This potent combination empowers users to generate a wide variety of content, from articles and blog posts to emails and social media content, images, and creatives, all with a simple command.

Writesonic’s new ‘Unlimited Plan’ is not just about cost savings. It’s about empowering individuals and businesses to create more and better content without worrying about limits. With theoretically no limits across the Writesonic tools and the Chatsonic bot, users have a wealth of resources at their fingertips.

“We are thrilled to offer this unprecedented value to our users,” said Samanyou Garg, Founder of Writesonic. “Our mission has always been to make AI-powered content creation accessible and affordable. The new Unlimited Plan and enhancements to our Business and Pro plans deliver on that promise.”

In line with Writesonic’s commitment to providing value to its users, the company also revealed enhancements to its Business plans. Users of these plans will now enjoy double the premium words in each payment plan, allowing for even more flexibility and freedom in creating content. This plan will give businesses access to Writesonic’s exclusive market-leading GPT-4 and GPT-4 32K powered features like the AI Article Writer 5.0, Writesonic’s no-code ChatGPT-like AI chatbot builder Botsonic, Brand Voice, API, and many other features that will help businesses skyrocket their content marketing as well as engagement.

Writesonic’s commitment to innovation and quality has cemented its position as the world’s best AI Writer and Generative AI platform. With these new offerings, Writesonic continues to redefine the landscape of AI-powered content creation, making it more accessible, affordable, and efficient than ever before.

