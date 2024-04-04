Express Computer

Ozonetel launches AI-led solution suite for digital-first customer experience

News
By Express Computer
Ozonetel, today announced the launch of an AI-led solution suite, designed exclusively for digital-first customer experience. The digital suite leverages GenAI capabilities and LLMs (Large Language Models) purpose-built and fine-tuned for CX.

The digital CX solution suite, tightly integrated with Ozonetel’s award-winning unified CX platform, helps organisations orchestrate and streamline customer journeys from start to finish across multiple digital touchpoints. Enterprises can now power and manage millions of digital customer interactions across WhatsApp, social media, SMS, and other advanced messaging channels. These digital channels work seamlessly alongside Ozonetel’s voice solutions, enabling a comprehensive customer experience on a single, unified CX platform.

In today’s digital landscape, many enterprises struggle to effectively leverage new technologies to their advantage. One major challenge is the absence of a unified interface to manage and analyse customer interactions across various digital channels in real-time, and at scale. This results in fragmented interactions and subpar customer experiences that impede business growth opportunities. Additionally, enterprises also face the burden of managing multiple vendors, resulting in customer data silos and operational complexities across different business functions.

Discussing the endless possibilities of the AI-led digital CX solution suite, Prashanth Kancherla, Chief Product Officer of Ozonetel said “There has never been a stronger link between exceptional CX and business growth. And AI and digital play a transformational role here. Ozonetel’s digital CX solution suite is tailor-made to seize this opportunity. Many of our enterprise customers have already embraced our digital CX offering and are driving business growth with it – doubling ROI on sales in real estate, increasing brand engagement fivefold in hospitality, and doubling average order values for ecommerce. We believe this suite will enable businesses to completely reimagine CX for today’s digital-first customer, hyperscale customer engagement, and supercharge business growth.”

