Pepperfry Appoints Nishant Kumar As The Vice President and National Head of Studios  

Pepperfry, the leading e-commerce furniture and home goods company today announced the appointment of Nishant Kumar as the Vice President and National Head of Studios. Nishant will be spearheading the expansion of Pepperfry’s studio footprint across the country. His appointment is effective immediately and he will be based at the Pepperfry office in Mumbai.

Omnichannel is a very big strategy for the brand and Pepperfry Studios are a key consumer touchpoint. The company has the largest omnichannel footprint in India with 180+ studios in 90+ cities.  Nishant comes to Pepperfry with 21 years of experience working in sales, business strategies, financial planning, operations, and zonal planning. In his previous stint with Vodafone-Idea, Nishant was managing an eco-system of 2700 retail stores. At Pepperfry all studio regional managers will now report to Nishant Sharma. He is a postgraduate in Marketing from Welingkar Institute of Management and holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from IHMCTAN, Kolkata.

On his appointment, Ashish Shah, Co-Founder & COO of Pepperfry said, “Nishant joins the team with vast experience in managing a large footprint of retail stores and has an impressive track record of leading businesses during a hyper-expansion phase. With his expertise, we aim to strengthen our omnichannel capabilities for our customers and provide them with a visual, highly engaging, and interactive shopping experience. It gives me great delight to welcome him, and l am looking forward to working with him in transforming the furniture retail landscape in India.”

 

Nishant Kumar, Vice President & National Head of Studios, Pepperfry said, “I am delighted to join Pepperfry and super enthusiastic to be a part of the company’s mission – To spark a feeling called home across the world. I look forward to making significant contributions in charting a high growth path for the stellar Studio business at Pepperfry.”

 

Pepperfry Studios are experience centres that offer customers a first-hand experience of an infinite catalogue of furniture and home products. It enables them to make the right purchase decision by exploring various types of woods, materials, colours and fabric swatches. The company deploys in-house data sciences capabilities at a pin code level to design Studio expansion strategy. Pepperfry Studios operate in two formats – COCO (company owned and company operated) and FOFO (Franchise owned and Franchise operated). All Pepperfry Studios are located at prominent locations across respective cities.

