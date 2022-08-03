Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Monument Bank and Persistent Partner in the Creation of New Digital Banking Infrastructure

Monument Bank and Persistent Partner in the Creation of New Digital Banking Infrastructure

News
By Express Computer
0 17

Monument Bank, UK’s first neo bank focused on the needs of the ~4.8 million ‘mass affluent’, has partnered with Persistent Systems, a Global Digital Engineering provider to build a bespoke, cloud-native digital banking platform for lending and deposit services to support Monument’s ongoing operations. Monument’s target clients are usually pressed for time and often feel underserved and undervalued by other banking providers. Monument’s mission is to help its clients prosper and optimise their time by offering smart, efficient and flexible solutions.

Persistent was engaged in the designing and planning of Monument’s technology systems and subsequently helped construct the Bank’s bespoke systems architecture using a flexible building block approach. This approach enables new components to be added and swapped over time to take advantage of the latest innovations, allowing Monument to choose and integrate multiple SaaS-based core component technologies.

Monument is dedicated to providing exceptional, high-value customer service, enabled by a host of innovative, industry verticalized, cloud technology solutions. Persistent has been instrumental in advancing the Bank’s strategic goals by helping to build the Bank’s architecture that combines services with an adaptable, cloud-based platform, including components to provide core banking, CRM, payment services, AML/KYC, general ledger, and regulatory reporting.

The monument is focused on the ‘mass affluent’ client market, which includes business professionals, entrepreneurs, and property investors. Having received its full banking license in November, Monument quickly launched its property investment lending and an initial range of savings products using advanced in-app capabilities for client interactions. It will continue to enhance its range of products and services to serve the evolving needs of its mass affluent clients.

John Saunders, Chief Commercial Officer, Monument Bank:

“Monument’s ambition has always been to create a significant financial institution for the mass affluent market in the UK, recognizing the future opportunities to better serve the needs of the mass affluent in other jurisdictions.”

Steve Britain, Chief Operating Officer, Monument Bank:

“Becoming a bank was a huge challenge but we were delighted to achieve this during a pandemic. It requires a significant investment of both time and money to accomplish and it didn’t make sense for us to take on the journey alone. We wanted a solutions partner to help us bring Monument to life and it was evident from our discussions with the Persistent team that they not only had a very strong understanding of the banking ecosystem but were willing to build a strong partnership with us from the get-go. As a result, we have built an integrated ecosystem and platform that not only supports Monument but also has the potential to power other banks in the future, and with a partner like Persistent, we can rapidly enable that.”

Jaideep Dhok, SVP & General Manager, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, Persistent:

“Customers today want a simple and seamless experience. Modern, improved, and automated process plays a crucial role in meeting these expectations. Neo banks such as Monument can provide a tailored, specialized offering, giving their customers the flexibility and services they need. However, the architecture required to deliver simple and seamless experiences is complex, which calls for a trusted partner to help engineer and integrate the technology that makes it possible. Our ‘digital mosaic’ approach enables technology solutions that simplify processes and offer flexibility to the customers. Thus, allowing Monument to accelerate its development and focus on building a substantial mass affluent business.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image