Zivame appoints Monish Kaul as Chief Technology and Product Officer

Zivame appoints Monish Kaul as Chief Technology and Product Officer

India’s leading intimate wear destination, announced the appointment of Monish Kaul as its Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO).

Kaul has over a decade of experience in helping to build organizations that deliver innovative solutions by applying cutting-edge methodologies and managing, engineering and product teams in the digital economy. Prior to his appointment at Zivame, he served in leadership roles with Halodoc, Mfine, Myntra, and Intel. His academic credentials include an Executive Program in Management from SC Johnson School of Business, Cornell University, and a Computer Sciences major from Jaypee University of Information Technology.

Speaking on the appointment, Lavanya Pachisia – Chief Operating Officer, Zivame said, “At Zivame we strive to offer the best-in-class user experience for our consumers and Monish’s leadership will help further strengthen and elevate this. His technological expertise across data-driven consumer products and growth platforms will play an essential role in strengthening our operations in readiness for the next phase of growth”.

Monish Kaul – Chief Technology and Product Officer, Zivame, added, “Over the years, Zivame has been enabling women across the country to shop uninhibitedly for intimate wear. Our aim will be to consolidate consumer needs in the category and enrich consumer experience with hyper-personalized & secure outcomes via our omnichannel shopping platforms. We aim to build platforms and products which further increase the customer love we take so much pride in”.

