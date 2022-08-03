Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Omnivore sells Eruvaka to Nutreco, delivering the largest exit in Indian agritech 

Omnivore sells Eruvaka to Nutreco, delivering the largest exit in Indian agritech 

News
By Express Computer
0 24

Agritech-focused venture capital firm Omnivore announced the sale of Eruvaka to Nutreco today, delivering the largest exit to date in Indian agritech.  Based in Vijayawada, Eruvaka develops cloud-based aquaculture pond management solutions, including real-time monitoring and smart feeders. Nutreco, a global leader in animal nutrition and aquaculture, acquired a majority stake in Eruvaka. Nutreco’s acquisition of Eruvaka will enable Skretting, its aquaculture business, to deliver on-farm software and smart equipment to shrimp farmers globally.

Omnivore originally invested in Eruvaka in 2013, one year after the startup was launched by Sreeram Raavi, an engineer with prior work experience in semiconductors. A true agritech pioneer, Raavi recognized that shrimp farmers globally struggled with pond management and began building IoT solutions to radically improve their profitability. Within a few years, this homegrown Andhra Pradesh startup discovered a demand for its technology solutions across multiple geographies, including Ecuador, Honduras, and Mexico. Eruvaka has been profitable since FY2018-19 and has delivered 168.5% compound annual revenue growth since FY2017-18.

Commenting on the exit, Sreeram Raavi, Founder of Eruvaka said, “I am extremely grateful to my incredible team in Vijayawada, who believed in the vision and persevered to make Eruvaka a global leader in precision aquaculture technology. We are thankful to Omnivore for believing in us and guiding Eruvaka to this moment. I have absolute faith that Eruvaka will thrive under the leadership of Nutreco, bringing digitization and sustainability to aquaculture farms across the world.”

Mark Kahn, the Managing Partner at Omnivore, also noted, “Eruvaka is an amazing example of Make in India, delivering cutting edge agritech solutions to aquaculture farmers globally. With Nutreco acquiring Eruvaka, the Indian agritech ecosystem has seen its first large exit, and many more will follow in the coming years. This is a very proud moment for Omnivore, for Eruvaka,  and for agritech in India.”

Nutreco CEO Fulco van Lede says, “We are grateful to everyone whose expertise and vision brought Eruvaka to where it is today. In particular, the company’s dedicated employees, its most valuable asset; its founder Sreeram Ravi, who not only invented the original concept but whose vision and drive brought it successfully to market; and aqua/agritech-focused venture capital firm Omnivore, whose early belief and investment in the company were instrumental to its growth. We are looking forward to further developing and growing Eruvaka together with its great team.”

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image