PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on Thursday

By IANS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 on Thursday. The event will deliberate on the key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations in the domains of ‘Information Technology and Electronics’ and ‘Biotechnology’

This year, the theme of the summit is “Next is Now”. The Prime Minister will attend the event at noon via video conferencing.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled from November 19 to 21, is organised by the Government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), Karnataka government’s Vision Group on Information Technology, Biotechnology and StartUp, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MM Activ Sci-Tech Communications.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will see participation of Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and many other prominent international figures.

Apart from them, thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy makers and educators from India and the world will also be participating in the summit.

–IANS


IANS
