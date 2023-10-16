PM Narendra Modi & Google CEO, Sundar Pichai discuss expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi virtually interacted with CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai earlier today.

During the interaction, Prime Minister and Pichai discussed Google’s plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Prime Minister appreciated Google’s partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

Prime Minister acknowledged Google’s 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance.

Prime Minister welcomed Google’s plans to open its global fintech operations center at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google’s plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google’s commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India.

Prime Minister also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi.