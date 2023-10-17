Revolutionising Retail Customer Experiences: The Power of Hyper-Automation with AI-Powered Chatbots

By Aakash Kumar, Business Lead – Retail & E-commerce, India, Infobip

We live in an era where AI-powered chatbots follow our every little command, including cracking jokes, playing our favorite tunes, turning on and off our living room lights, and setting reminders. But the potential of AI-powered chatbots is way beyond just taking instructions. Today, AI-powered chatbots can hold complete conversations over two-way messaging channels. They enable humans to engage like they are talking to a real person.

Businesses have also realised the phenomenal power of AI-powered chatbots and virtual

assistants and are leveraging the same to revolutionise retail customer experiences.

Retailers are progressively embracing smart virtual assistants to optimise customer service, facilitate upselling and cross-selling, and automate marketing and sales processes, resulting in improved return on investment (ROI). It has become a significant part of conversational commerce.

With AI-powered chatbots integrated into messaging channels such as WhatsApp, Messenger, etc., businesses harness their potential by utilising them for instant and 24/7 communication across sales, marketing, or customer services. It leads to optimising human resource utilisation, ultimately resulting in heightened customer satisfaction, the delivery of enriched experiences, and the forging of stronger connections.

Revolution in Customer Experience

Brands are customising the shopping experience for customers by sending personalised

recommendations based on their past choices. In the same way, a loyal customer base is

the first to receive the latest updates on promotional campaigns and product launches.

Since these are sent on chat, customers seek more information on the same, strengthening

the relationship between both parties.

Today, consumers use different communication channels – be it social media or messaging

apps and channels like WhatsApp, Email, SMS, live chat, and more. And to maintain a

presence on all channels, an omnichannel approach is a must. For instance, a customer

might discover your product on Instagram, inquire further through a direct message,

proceed to your website for a purchase, and then remain in touch via WhatsApp for ongoing

support. This is where chatbots come into play. Businesses are addressing customer queries

quickly and efficiently with these chatbots and involving customer service executives as and

when required. The reminders, marketing messages and 24/7 customer support with the

deployment of AI-powered chatbots are playing a massive role in amplifying business sales.

Time for Hyper-Automation

As the festive season is here in full swing, it is the right time for businesses to utilise the

power of hyper-automation with AI-powered chatbots. The latest advancements in AI

technology, like ChatGPT, offer brands an additional valuable resource to meet the evolving

customer experience (CX) expectations. These developments can assist businesses in

enhancing their chatbot capabilities, enabling greater automation and speed in customer

interactions. Leveraging the same, companies offering Communications-platform-as-a-

Service (CPaaS) has built advanced chatbots.

Let’s take a closer look at how integrating technology like ChatGPT into chatbots would

enable businesses to maximise their sales with superior customer experience during the

festival season rush:

● Faster training: Businesses can leverage the power of the AI-powered tool to train chatbots on phrases and intents, which is otherwise a time-consuming and labor-intensive process in creating the chatbot. With such high-quality chatbots covering a range of use cases, businesses would be able to revert to a higher number of customer queries.

● Incorporating brand voice: ChatGPT’s integration would enable a brand to integrate its voice, tone, and typography into responses. It can also expedite the process of updating these elements for new markets.

● Identifying patterns: AI excels in recognising patterns humans may miss, and it can also determine the underlying causes while suggesting how to leverage them for the advantage of the business. For instance, there is an e-commerce brand, where customers report delays in delivery. By analyzing caller locations and the reported problems, AI could reveal a correlation, indicating the cause of delay within a specific area and advice to improve customer experience.

● Testing: The testing phase is pivotal for the success of a chatbot. Since ChatGPT can

potentially test a massive amount of conversation flows, it can ensure during the

the testing phase that these are not ending abruptly and help answer customers as per

the time and occasion during festivals.

Conclusion

The integration of advanced technology into existing chatbots is beyond setting up these

chatbots with advanced features and waiting for results. If businesses want to stay ahead of

the competition, they need to follow a meticulous step-by-step approach comprising

thoughtful planning, effective execution, and continuous improvement. However, the

principle of all business decisions is keeping the customer interest at the center of your

strategy.

Moreover, it’s crucial not to overlook future readiness. It’s evident that chatbots are not a

future anymore, they are part of modern life. They present an exciting opportunity to

break away from the norm, innovate, and genuinely engage with your customer base. Thus,

it’s time to gear up, accelerate, and ride the wave of this transformation.