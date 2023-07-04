Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  PNB upgrades its UPI Payments with IVR-based UPI 123PAY, enabling internet-free transactions

PNB upgrades its UPI Payments with IVR-based UPI 123PAY, enabling internet-free transactions

News
By Express Computer
0 26

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, proudly announced its pioneering initiative UPI 123PAY, an IVR-based UPI solution. This innovative offering aligns with the Digital Payment Vision 2025, propelling the nation toward a cashless and cardless society. PNB has partnered with ToneTag, a prominent Fintech technology solution provider, to enable this groundbreaking advancement in digital payments. This collaboration leverages ToneTag’s innovative “Voice Se” technology integrated with UPI 123Pay to simplify the process for customers.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience. However, until now, UPI services were primarily accessible through smartphones or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), reliant on robust internet connectivity. This limitation hindered access to UPI for users without smartphones or residing in low internet connectivity zones.

The UPI 123PAY solution, powered by PNB and ToneTag, breaks down these barriers and opens up UPI transactions to all mobile phone users, irrespective of their device’s capabilities or internet connectivity. Leveraging Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, customers can now perform UPI transactions conveniently, even with the simplest feature phones.

ToneTag’s “Voice se” technology expertise in providing secure and frictionless contactless payment solutions made them the natural choice for PNB in developing UPI 123PAY. By leveraging ToneTag’s cutting-edge technology, PNB aims to reach millions of underserved customers, ensuring inclusive access to the benefits of digital payments. Through the UPI 123PAY solution, PNB customers can effortlessly make payments, transfer funds, and conduct various financial transactions using a simple and intuitive IVR interface. This game-changing solution enables users to enjoy the benefits of UPI, irrespective of their location or the type of mobile device they own.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image
DATACENTER HUB
Know More
close-image