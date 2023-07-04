PNB upgrades its UPI Payments with IVR-based UPI 123PAY, enabling internet-free transactions

Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, proudly announced its pioneering initiative UPI 123PAY, an IVR-based UPI solution. This innovative offering aligns with the Digital Payment Vision 2025, propelling the nation toward a cashless and cardless society. PNB has partnered with ToneTag, a prominent Fintech technology solution provider, to enable this groundbreaking advancement in digital payments. This collaboration leverages ToneTag’s innovative “Voice Se” technology integrated with UPI 123Pay to simplify the process for customers.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionized the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience. However, until now, UPI services were primarily accessible through smartphones or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), reliant on robust internet connectivity. This limitation hindered access to UPI for users without smartphones or residing in low internet connectivity zones.

The UPI 123PAY solution, powered by PNB and ToneTag, breaks down these barriers and opens up UPI transactions to all mobile phone users, irrespective of their device’s capabilities or internet connectivity. Leveraging Interactive Voice Response (IVR) technology, customers can now perform UPI transactions conveniently, even with the simplest feature phones.

ToneTag’s “Voice se” technology expertise in providing secure and frictionless contactless payment solutions made them the natural choice for PNB in developing UPI 123PAY. By leveraging ToneTag’s cutting-edge technology, PNB aims to reach millions of underserved customers, ensuring inclusive access to the benefits of digital payments. Through the UPI 123PAY solution, PNB customers can effortlessly make payments, transfer funds, and conduct various financial transactions using a simple and intuitive IVR interface. This game-changing solution enables users to enjoy the benefits of UPI, irrespective of their location or the type of mobile device they own.