VMRAY collaborates with BD Software for Indian markets

BD Software, a highly renowned value-added security distributor, and VMRay, a cybersecurity solutions provider, are excited to announce their strategic partnership to bring malware analysis and detection solutions to Indian Businesses & enterprises. VMRay specializes in providing cybersecurity solutions, particularly in the field of automated detection and analysis of advanced malware and phishing threats. By partnering with BD Software, VMRay will gain access to a broader customer base and benefit from the expertise and network of BD Software’s partners.

“We included VMRay technologies in our portfolio after rigorous testing and evaluation. Cybersecurity is becoming a top priority for organizations, and they depend on our expertise to identify the best-of-breed solutions in the market. The sheer number of security alerts and the complexity of advanced malware and phishing attacks often overwhelms cybersecurity teams, making it difficult for them to respond promptly to incidents. VMRay’s solutions help improve the efficiency of security operations by assisting teams in filtering out false positives, identifying new strains of malware, extracting relevant threat intelligence, and prioritizing the most critical events. We see great potential in partnering with VMRay.” said Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Software

Commenting on the association, Simon Lowery, Director of Sales APAC & EMEA at VMRay, said, “We are proud to partner with BD Software and their teams of security experts to provide leading-edge cybersecurity technologies to enterprises and organizations in India. It’s crucial that we find a partner who not only understands our unique value proposition but also possesses the technical expertise necessary to bring our solutions to the market as we continue to expand our international presence.”

BD Software is an exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, with several strategic partners, which include End Point Security, DLP, Risk Management, Activity Monitoring & Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall & Web Filtering, Security Operations Centre & MDR, Human Resource Management Solutions, OCR & New Age Document Solution Etc.

